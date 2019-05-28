Stafford County Supervisor Tom Coen has announced his intentions to seek re-election on Nov. 5 as the George Washington District representative.
“My time in office has allowed me to advocate for the issues we believe in, those significant for the George Washington District, and beyond.” Coen said in a news release. “Over the past year, we have confronted many issues: growth, transportation, public safety, the budget and even education. We have made progress, but there is still more work to do.”
Coen said he has been a strong supporter of the Land Use Tax Credit and Purchase of Development Rights program. He also noted that he led the effort to return firefighter training program to the school system this fall.
The George Washington District is in the southeast corner of the county and includes the England Run, Chatham, Ferry Farm and White Oak areas of Stafford.
Coen has served as a supervisor since February 2018, when he was appointed to replace Del. Bob Thomas, who left the board after being elected to the General Assembly. Coen won a special election last November to finish out Thomas’ term on the board and is now seeking a four-year term.