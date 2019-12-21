AS A U.S. Marine Corps
veteran with 22 years
of service who lives in the City of Fredericksburg, I am very pleased to hear of plans to provide an Outpatient Clinic/Health Care Center in the Fredericksburg region to more closely serve our local veterans.
Having a clinic in our region will alleviate a large portion of the burden of traveling to Washington, D.C. or Richmond for care.
I am currently 53 years old, and will use the HCC for the next few decades after it is open for operation.
As an avid user of our city’s trails system as well as the city bus and train, I am quite familiar with the city and region’s transportation system. I follow the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Virginia Department of Transportation issues closely.
I also serve as a member of the Fredericksburg City Pathways Committee and administer a 5,000 member group called “On the Fredericksburg VA Trails,” which shares city and regional pedestrian/bike trails-related information via social media.
I would like to share my thoughts on a few issues in this preliminary site-selection phase. Admittedly, as a city resident, I am biased towards a site being selected that is in close proximity to my city residence.
With that being said, prior to moving to the city in 2015, I lived in both Spotsylvania (2012-2015) and Stafford (2003-2012) counties. I have worked at Quantico in Prince William County from 2003-present.
I am well aware of the less developed pedestrian and public transportation services in the surrounding counties, compared with the more readily available and accessible services in the city, which is a primary reason that people like to live in and visit Fredericksburg.
Here are my thoughts on the preferred site of the new HCC:
Location: Placing the HCC in the central portion of the Area of Consideration, in the City of Fredericksburg near Central Park, will provide the most centralized, geographically-equitable access to all veterans throughout the region.
Placing the HCC in an area along an outer portion of the region is not preferred, as the veterans who live on the opposite side will have to travel a much further distance to get to the center.
Accessibility: For those taking motor vehicle transportation, placing the HCC in a location that is close to Interstate–95 and North South/East West thoroughfares, such as Routes 1 and 3, is preferred.
For those walking or riding a bike, placing the HCC in a location that is easily accessible by urban trails and sidewalks, such as the robust Fredericksburg city trails system, is preferred.
For those arriving by train, placing the HCC in a location that is in close proximity to a train station, such as the Fredericksburg city train station, is preferred. For those arriving by bus, placing the HCC in a location that is easily serviced by the FREDBUS is preferred.
Amenities: Placing the HCC in close proximity to a major shopping center, such as Central Park, is preferred. Placing the HCC in close proximity to entertainment venues, such as the Paragon and Regal movie theaters, Fredericksburg Funland and the new Fredericksburg Nationals baseball stadium, will provide the best supplementary activities for vets and their families who will be visiting the HCC.
Environmental/Cultural: Placing the HCC adjacent to Central Park should avoid conflict with historical or cultural resources. Storm water issues should be manageable in that area as well, with plenty of space to maintain trees and ground cover.
The use of a multi-story parking garage rather than a single parking lot is preferred to mitigate any storm water issues.
Lt. Col. Kevin Brown (USMC-Retired) lives in Fredericksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.