WHAT does it mean that more than 23 percent of registered voters participated in Virginia’s Super Tuesday Democratic primary last week? That turnout broke the record set in 2008 (20 percent), when the main combatants were Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
In the 2016 primary, the turnout was 14 percent, barely 60 percent as much as this time around. The record came in spite of worries that coronavirus phobia would keep voters away from the polls. The voters washed their hands and went anyway.
Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center for Pubic Policy at Christopher Newport University, attributed the big turnout to “massive amounts of energy and enthusiasm on the Democratic side of the electorate,” noting that the zeal that led to huge Democratic gains in the state and national legislatures the last three years seems unabated.
This year, former Vice President Joe Biden got 77,000 more votes than Obama did 12 years ago. And people seemingly couldn’t wait until Super Tuesday to make their choices. There were twice as many absentee voters as there were four years ago.
Virginia was not the only state in which Democratic enthusiasm showed no signs of fading on Super Tuesday. In neighboring North Carolina, about 200,000 more voters turned out than in 2016. In Texas, more than half a million more voted. Utah had the highest levels in state history. Across the Super Tuesday states, turnout was up 18 percent from 2016.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders got less than half as many votes as Biden in Virginia, but he still had more than 300,000 supporters. Heading into the general election, the big question looming for the Democrats is this: Should Biden get the nomination in what is now a two-man race with Sanders, will the Bernie backers swallow hard and accept the fact that politics is the art of the possible rather than a my-way-or-the-highway endeavor? Will they hold their noses and vote for Biden or just stay home?
Sanders’ popularity among younger voters is well-documented, but those voters didn’t contribute much to the record-setting turnouts on Super Tuesday. According to exit polls, youth voter participation in all the states with primaries that day grew less or even shrunk compared with that for the overall population. Virginia saw 38 percent more voters in the 18-29 age range, but the state as a whole had a turnout of nearly twice that of four years ago.
So will younger Democrats vote in big numbers in November, even if their main man isn’t on the ballot?
In the presidential election, the Dems will need all hands on deck. If the disaffected decide to stay home and sulk, the Trump administration will be on its way to an eight-year run.
If Joe Biden wins the Democratic nomination and is more odious than the sitting president to those who didn’t get what they wanted in the primaries, that’s good news for President Donald J. Trump.
