Beginning May 1, Stafford County residents have a new way to commute to Quantico and beyond.
The Fredericksburg Regional Transit system recently announced a new route between the Aquia area and Quantico’s VRE station.
Buses on the new route will depart the Aquia Town Center (near the PNC Bank) beginning at 4:45 a.m. and arriving at Quantico at 5:25 a.m., where riders can then catch VRE trains to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. The FRED bus route has stops along the way at Acadia Street, the Quantico Corporate Center, and at Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Marsh and Davis buildings.
“We’re hopeful this new route has amazing ridership,” said Wendy Kimball, FRED’s director of transit. “While doing the test runs, we were asked when is the service starting and we’ve received calls. We know there’s interest.”
The last bus of the day departs Quantico at 6:30 p.m., arriving at Aquia at 7:20 p.m. The complete schedule can be found at ridefred.com.
Riders on the new route may use the service at no cost from May 1 through June 30. On July 1, fares will be $1.75 each way, with monthly passes available for $60. Citizens aged 65 and over, Medicare recipients and disabled citizens may use the service at half price.