Fredericksburg will have only one polling place for Tuesday’s elections because people have been urged to vote by absentee ballot due to COVID-19 concerns.
The ballot includes Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, who is being challenged by Anne Little for the mayor’s post. Incumbents Kerry Devine and Matt Kelly are running against Jon Gerlach for the two at-large seats on the council, and Jarvis Bailey and Jannan Holmes are running for reelection as at-large members of the School Board.
In-person voting will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. election day in the Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Voters are urged to wear a mask, and will be able to vote either from their car through a drive-thru process or at a tent that will allow space for social distancing if they walk or take transportation there. A poll worker wearing a mask and gloves will ask for their identification, check their name on the roster of registered voters and hand them a ballot in a manila folder and a single-use pen that they can keep.
Absentee ballots must be mailed or dropped in a bright red ballot drop box in front of the Executive Plaza building, 601 Caroline St. The U.S. Postal Service will deliver ballots even if there is no postage. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Town of Orange, which is the only other locality in the area with an election Tuesday, is taking similar precautions. In-person absentee voting can be done curbside from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections in the Sedwick Building, 146 N. Madison St. The polling place on Election Day will be the Orange Volunteer Fire Department station, 205 Caroline St.
Registrars are accepting absentee ballot requests for the June 23 primaries. They can be made online or by mail using reason 2A A my disability or illness. A step-by-step guide for applying is available online at the Fredericksburg Voter Registrar page, fredericksburgva.gov/534/Voter-Registrar.
