After an 0–9 start to its season, the Culpeper baseball team has shown its resiliency time after time. Most recently, the Blue Devils rallied from a 3–1 deficit to defeat defending Class 3 state champion Spotsylvania 5–3 in Friday’s Region 3B quarterfinals.
That same resiliency was present once again on Tuesday night, as the Blue Devils attempted to battle back from a late four-run deficit against Warren County in the regional semifinals. However, their rally came up just short, and the Wildcats escaped with a 4–3 victory at Front Royal’s Bing Crosby Stadium.