James Monroe’s Haley Casperson and Adam Payne won Region 3B singles tennis titles Tuesday at the University of Mary Washington courts.
Casperson beat Culpeper’s Lauren Bates 6–4, 6–1 in the semifinals before dismissing Brentsville’s Kristin Capitan 6–0, 6–2 in the final. Payne breezed past Culpeper’s Liam Addy 6–0, 6–0 and Brentsville’s Chris Newman 6–0, 6–1.
Both advanced to next Thursday’s state semifinals in Roanoke, where they will face York’s Natasha and R.J. Novak, respectively.
The 3B doubles championships will be held Wednesday at James Monroe.
TENNIS
REGION 6B GIRLS
Riverbend’s Kiersten Chang defeated James River’s Nikita Jeyasingh 6–0, 6–3 to win the Region 6B girls’ singles title and a berth in next week’s state tournament in Glen Allen.
Chang and Caroline Patton were runners-up in the doubles competition, defeating a team from James River before falling to Cosby’s dup in the final.
BASEBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 1,
WEST POINT 0
Colonial Beach pitcher Mason Delane caused 13 strikeouts and Matthew Reid notched the game-winning RBI as the Drifters secured a 1–0 victory in the Region 1A semifinals.
The regional championship between Colonial Beach and Lancaster is set for Thursday, held at Lancaster.
|R
|H
|E
|West Point
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Colonial Beach
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
|1
|2
HADEN and Uzel. MASON DELANE and Cole Setliff.
JAMES RIVER 7,
RIVERBEND 6
Seth Sherman was 2 for 5 with two runs for Riverbend, while teammates Ryan Swanson and Cade Fletcher added two RBIs each, going 2 for 2 and 1 for 3, respectively.
Riverbend concludes its season with an overall record of 7–15.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|200
|021
|10
|—
|6
|9
|3
|James River
|312
|000
|01
|—
|7
|7
|2
AIDAN VANVICKLE, Cade Fletcher (6) and Ryan Swanson. EARLY, Portes (6), Balisteri (8) and Vencil.
SOFTBALL
WARREN COUNTY 5,
SPOTSYLVANIA 4
Jayda Saulsbury went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Elizabeth Kenner made a key play by doubling in the ninth to help Warren County finish with a 5–4 victory in the Region 3B semifinals.
Lauren Delaney was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Spotsylvania. Teammate Lillian Martinez went 3 for 5 and added an RBI, while Haley Shepherd finished 2 for 4.
Spotsylvania ends the season at 9 11 overall.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|000
|001
|300
|0
|—
|4
|12
|3
|Warren County
|101
|200
|000
|1
|—
|4
|15
|2
CARMEN RODGERS and Lillian Martinez. ELIZABETH KEENER and Hailey Stiltner.