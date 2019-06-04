James Monroe’s girls earned their second straight trip to a state tennis final by beating host York 5–1 in a Class 3 semifinal Tuesday.
Defending state champion Natasha Novak won the No. 1 singles match, but the Yellow Jackets claimed the others. They will face Western Albemarle in Saturday’s state final in Roanoke. The the same schools will also meet for the boys’ state title on the same day.
First, JM’s Haley Casperson will face Novak in Thursday’s singles semifinals, and will team with Winny Hall to face Novak and Cassy Watts in doubles.
Singles: Natasha Novak (Y) d. Haley Casperson 6–0, 6–0; Winny Hall (JM) d. Emi McCreery 6–0, 6–0; Kelsey Dupree (JM) d. Cassie Watts 6–3, 6–3; Claire Kingsley (JM) d. Abby Castro 6–1, 6–2; Bella Macdermott (JM) d. Isabel Kosnar 6–1, 4–6, 6–1; Amanda Linn (JM) d. Sara Singh Sanchez 6–0, 3–6, 6–1.
BASEBALL
OCEAN LAKES 2,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Scotty Hinds hit a two-run, first-inning home run, and Micah Singer held Colonial Forge to four hits in a Class 6 quarterfinal game at Virginia Beach.
The Eagles finish the season with a 15–8 record.
RIVERHEADS 5,
COLONIAL BEACH 4
Mason Delane finished with two hits, including an RBI, a double, and two runs scored, but it would be the senior’s final outing, as the visiting Drifters fell to Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals.
Trey Pietras had two hits, and RBI, and one run scored. Trevor Smith went 3 for 3 and Garrett Mothershead added one hit and one RBI.
The Drifters conclude their season with a 12–13 overall record.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|001
|012
|0
|—
|4
|9
|2
|Riverheads
|003
|100
|1
|—
|5
|3
|1
MASON DELANE, Trey Pietras (7) and Cole Setliff. ELIJAH DUNLAP and Forrest Shuey, Michael Robertson (6).
GIRLS SOCCER
KELLAM 2,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Kennedy Dunnings and Mia Vaughan scored as the host Knights (20–0) won a Class 6 quarterfinal game in Virginia Beach.
The Eagles finished 9–11–1.
BOYS SOCCER
FREEDOM-S. RIDING 2,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Freedom scored on an overtime penalty kick to end the visiting Wildcats’ season in the Class 5 state quarterfinals.