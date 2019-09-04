Kendall Hyer and Morgan Leslie scored goals to lift visiting Louisa to a 2-1 nondistrict field hockey win over Caroline on Wednesday.

Jayla Hill tallied for the Cavaliers, who host Northumberland on Monday.

GOLF

TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL

Spotsylvania’s Rachel Detore shot a 39 to earn medalist honors, while host Courtland earned team honors over Eastern View and the Knights.

Courtland (178): Hunter Pugh 41, Taylor Welsh 45, Jack Hayden 46, Emma Winter 46.

Eastern View (184): Kelly Hackley 44, Peter Scott 46, Nathan Amos 46, Gaige Robson 48.

Spotsylvania (190): Rachel Detore 39, Troy Moskowitz 47, Jack Difillippo 49, Garrett Fregosa 55.

VOLLEYBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 3,

KING & QUEEN 0

Tiffany Payne enjoyed a solid night with two aces, 11 points from serve, and two kills, helping the Colonial Beach Drifters take home a shutout win (25-10, 25-9, 25-12) on the road over King & Queen.

Jordan Allison added three assists, two blocks, and one kill for Colonial Beach. Cynari Davis had six attacks, two kills, one ace, and one block.

Colonial Beach (4-1) will stay on the road for an evening match at Rappahannock County today.

Tuesday’s results

GOLF

KING GEORGE 200,

CAROLINE 215

Caroline’s Kyle Pettigrew carded a 40 to win individual medalist honors, but visiting King George took the team win at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club. Ryan Tenetti led the Foxes with a score of 45.

Tags

Load comments