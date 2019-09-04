Kendall Hyer and Morgan Leslie scored goals to lift visiting Louisa to a 2-1 nondistrict field hockey win over Caroline on Wednesday.
Jayla Hill tallied for the Cavaliers, who host Northumberland on Monday.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL
Spotsylvania’s Rachel Detore shot a 39 to earn medalist honors, while host Courtland earned team honors over Eastern View and the Knights.
Courtland (178): Hunter Pugh 41, Taylor Welsh 45, Jack Hayden 46, Emma Winter 46.
Eastern View (184): Kelly Hackley 44, Peter Scott 46, Nathan Amos 46, Gaige Robson 48.
Spotsylvania (190): Rachel Detore 39, Troy Moskowitz 47, Jack Difillippo 49, Garrett Fregosa 55.
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 3,
KING & QUEEN 0
Tiffany Payne enjoyed a solid night with two aces, 11 points from serve, and two kills, helping the Colonial Beach Drifters take home a shutout win (25-10, 25-9, 25-12) on the road over King & Queen.
Jordan Allison added three assists, two blocks, and one kill for Colonial Beach. Cynari Davis had six attacks, two kills, one ace, and one block.
Colonial Beach (4-1) will stay on the road for an evening match at Rappahannock County today.
Tuesday’s results
GOLF
KING GEORGE 200,
CAROLINE 215
Caroline’s Kyle Pettigrew carded a 40 to win individual medalist honors, but visiting King George took the team win at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club. Ryan Tenetti led the Foxes with a score of 45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.