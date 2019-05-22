It was a big night for Colonial Beach pitcher Mason Delane, as the senior struck out 11 and broke the school’s all-time single season strikeout record in a 6-4 Region 1A baseball semifinal win over Rappahannock on Wednesday.
Matthew Reid had a timely 2-RBI double for the Drifters. Thomas Proffitt and Trey Pietras added two hits each.
Colonial Beach advances in the regional tournament, where they will visit Windsor High School on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Rappahannock
|400
|000
|0
|—
|0
|5
|2
|Colonial Beach
|201
|120
|0
|—
|0
|7
|3
JOSEPH PIERSON and Tyler West. MASON DELANE, Trey Pietras (6), and Cole Setliff.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 18,
STAFFORD 6
Mary D’Lugo led all scorers with four goals, as the Wildcats knocked off Stafford 18-6 in the Region 5D semifinal round.
Faith Gelinas and Emma Stalteri had three goals apiece, while Lizzie Ranberger, Ayanna Alston, and Hanna Navarro all chipped in two each. Mackenzie Proffitt and Kendal Light both netted one goal.
Sydney Ulmer finished with three goals for Stafford. Mountain View will face the winner of Patrick Henry and Albemarle, being played today, in the regional championship next week.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 13,
NORTH STAFFORD 3
Tanner Van Liew paced the offense with five goals and the Mountain View Wildcats comfortably defeated North Stafford 13-3 in the Region 5D semifinals.
Teammates Tyler Ferron notched three goals, while James Mooney and Jack Hook added two each for Mountain View. Goalie John Comer totaled 11 saves.
Mountain View is now set to take on Albemarle next in the regional championship.