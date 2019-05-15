Kamber Jackson scored off an assist from Madison Pittman in the second overtime to give Spotsylvania a 2-1 win over Courtland in the Battlefield District girls soccer semifinals played at King George High School on Wednesday.
Knights’ goalie Brianna Garcia registered 13 saves, while defenders Audra Wise and Melissa Alsop led the backline effort.
Leann West opened the scoring in the first half for Spotsylvania (9-5-2). Macy Burnette then scored in the second half for Courtland to force overtime.
The tournament-host Foxes will take on Eastern View in Thursday’s final.
GIRLS SOCCER
CAROLINE 2,
JM 1
Taylor Brooks had a goal and an assist, and goalie Katie Lloyd amassed 13 saves to help visiting Caroline close out its regular season with a Battlefield District win.
Brianna Machado also scored for the Cavaliers (4-11-1, 2-9-1), who open Region 4B tournament play on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Shook scored for James Monroe.
SOFTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
BROOKE POINT 1
Jessie Kantor struck out 11 and added a hit to help visiting Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Felicia Preston led the way offensively going 2-for-3 with two run scored and an RBI for the Wildcats. Caleigh Eberbart was also 2-for-3, adding two RBIs.
Brooke Shelton had two hits for Brooke Point, while Angela Harris scored a run and Jenna Marsden had an RBI.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|020
|100
|0
|—
|3
|8
|3
|Brooke Point
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|4
|1
JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin. JENNA MARSDEN and n/a.
BOYS TENNIS
BROOKE POINT 8,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Ben Tivin Kunal (BP) d. Goenka 10-0; Xander Boit (BP) d. Thomas Scheiman 11-9; Nick Hong (BP) d. Zach Dickinson 10-4; Michael Hatfield (BP) d. Garrett Burke 10-2; Michael Foley (BP) d. Kade Rush by forfeit; John Yoo (BP) d. Eric Martinez 9-6.
Doubles: Tivin/Boit (BP) d. Goenka/Burke 10-1; Scheiman/Dickinson (NS) d. Foley/Hatfield 10-8; n/a/Yoo (NS) d. Martinez/Aaron Patel by forfeit.
MASSAPONAX 7,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Singles: Connor Hyldahl (M) d. Mark Shelton, 10-3; Donny Brewster (M) d. Lucas West, 10-0; Kaleb Doughtery (M) d. Michael Shelton, 10-7; Cole McCommons (MV) d. Nolan Brewster, 10-3; Dante Renteria (MV) d. Jacob Lehman, 10-4; Harrison Gagnon (M) d. Jarod Auletti, 10-8.
Doubles: Hyldahl/D. Brewster (M) d. West/ Mark Shelton, 10-3; Doughtery/N. Brewster (M) d. McCommons/Michael Shelton, 10-3; Gagnon/Lohman (M) d. Renteria/Auletti, 10-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 7,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Casey Jackson, 10-6; Tracy Larned (MV) d. Katherine Sullivan, 10-4; Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Priya Singh, 10-4; Brooke Hyldahl ((Ma) d. Kate Sportsman, 10-1; Maya Madore (MV) d. Anna Wei, 10-8; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Jordan Pearson, 10-0.
Doubles: Brewster-Sullivan (Ma) d. Jackson- Larner, 10-2; Cinco-Hyldahl (Ma) d. Singh-Sportsman, 10-1; Parrish-Wei (Ma) d. Madore-Pearson, 10-2.
COURTLAND 5,
LOUISA 1
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d. Greta Roberson, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Rebecca Smith (Ct) d. Ginny Helmandollar, 6-0, 6-1; Angel Williams (Ct) d. Anna Groff, 6-0, 6-0; Emma Flowers (Ct) d. Nicole Harlow, 6-0, 6-0; Kadina Thurston d. Allison Lake (Ct), 6-3,6-2; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Claire Groff, 6-1,6-1.
Doubles: R. Smith/Williams leading Groff/Harlow 6-0, 5-1.
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 1,
EASTERN VIEW 0
Ryan Kuberek scored the lone goal off of an assist from Frank Vendetti with just two minutes left in regulation as the Foxes escaped with a win in the Battlefield District tournament semifinal round.
Shots were 15-3 in favor of King George, who will take on Chancellor in the tournament’s championship at 7 p.m. tonight.
CHANCELLOR 4,
COURTLAND 0
Andres Correa netted two goals and the Chargers advanced out of the Battlefield District tournament semifinal round with a comfortbale shutout 4-0 win over Courtland.
Eli Carr, Jesse Ramirez, Clayton Wheeler, and Alejandro Gonzalez all scored a goal apiece.
Chancellor (16-0) will host King George tonight in the tournament’s finale.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 10,
RIVERBEND 3
It was a night of celebration for Colonial Forge, as Emmy Ponce scored her 150th career point, while teammate Maggie Hatton totaled her 100th.
Ponce finished with four goals and Mary Ellen Schuster added three of her own.
STAFFORD 16,
BROOKE POINT 6
The duo of Kinsley Greenlaw and Sydney Ulmer paced the Indians’ scoring with four goals apiece as Stafford took down Brooke Point 16-6. Kayla Perry and Lauren Laveroni both netted two goals, while Alaina McCoy, Emily Dugger, Alex Shuttleworth, and Molly Clinton all chipped in a goal each.