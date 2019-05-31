The following are results from Friday’s Day 1 of the VHSL state track and field championships.
Three Fredericksburg-area athletes brought home titles from the first game of competition.
The Class 5 and 6 meets are being held at Todd Stadium in Newport News, while the Class 3 and 4 meets are being held at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Riverbend’s Jaren Holmes pulled a double win, capturing the boys high jump (6-8) and triple jump (50-1K) in Class 6.
Gennifer Hirata, of Stafford, won the pole vault with a state-record vault of 12-feet, 7-inches in Class 5.
Louisa’s Isaiah Allen earned the shot put title with a throw of 62-5K at the Class 4 meet.
The following results contain top 8 finishers, as well as top local finishers for each even completed.
CLASS 6
GIRLS
Team results (through 4 events): 1. T.C. Williams 23, 2. South Lakes 20, 3. South County 15, 16. Colonial Forge 3.
3200 relay: 1. South Lakes 9:15.76, 6. Colonial Forge (Maegan Savoie, Kayla Loescher, McKenzi Watkins, Paityn Walker) 9:40.06.
Pole vault: 1. Sarah Schmitt (Cosby) 11-3; Triple jump: 1. Hannah Waller (South Lakes) 39-3, 11. Jordyn Williams (Colonial Forge) 35-1.25; Discus: 1. Wisdom Williams (T.C. Williams) 133-6.
BOYS
Team results (through 4 events): 1. Grassfield 21, 2. Riverbend 20, 3. West Springfield 16, t11. Colonial Forge 5.
3200-meter relay: 1. West Springfield 7:49.70, 18. Colonial Forge (Kevin King, Zach Haines, Travis Egan, Michael Arner) 8:27.33.
High jump: 1. Jaren Holmes (Riverbend) 6-8, 4. Trevor Thomas (CF) 6-4; Triple jump: 1. Jaren Holmes (Rb) 50-1.5; Shot put: 1. Azad Williams (Grassfield) 60-7.
CLASS 5
GIRLS
Team results (through 4 events): 1. Maury 17.5, 2. Glen Allen 13.5, 3. Bethel 12, t5. Stafford 10, t14. Mountain View 4, t14. Massaponax 4, t22. Brooke Point 1.5.
3200 relay: 1. John Champe 9:21.25, 5. Massaponax (Lola Garvie, Caroline Thomas, Kayla Kosco, Emily Catlett) 9:47.96, 6. Mountain View (Laura Peterson, Karrington Owens, Rebekah Simmons, Jordan Burzynski) 9:48.02.
Pole vault: 1. Gennifer Hirata (Stafford) 12-7, t7. Amber Askelson (Brooke Point) J9-9; Triple jump: 1. Raquel Hawkins (Maury) 39-2, 8. Jordan Venning (Mountain View) 37-4.5; Discus: 1. Megan Mann (Lee-Davis) 141-0, 13. Kendra Williams (Mountain View) 105-0.
BOYS
Team results (through 4 events): 1. Highland Springs 19, t2. Hermitage 14, t2. L.C. Bird, t8. Mountain View 8.
3200 relay: 1. Deep Run 7:48.15, 13. Stafford (Paul Sepulveda, Jacob Polcha, Justin Polcha, Nathan Notgrass) 8:21.40.
High jump: 1. Aidan Clark (Briar Woods) 6-8, 15. Manuel Pellot (NS) J6-0; Triple jump: 1. Mason Henry (Glen Allen) 48-5.5, 4. Taylor Beckford (Mountain View) 47-0.25, 6. Jashaad Boatwright (MV) 26-2.25; Shot put: 1. Carlos Alexander (Hermitage) 55-8.
CLASS 4
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Grafton 9:28.97, 12. Louisa (Caitlyn Matthews, Cierra Caicedo, Erika Aaron, Haleigh Kerstetter) 10:08.25.
High jump: 1. Taylor Beard (Handley) 5-8, t11. Ahteara Winn (Louisa) 4-10; Discus: 1. Leslie Young (Dinwiddie) 124-5, 15. Mekaiyla Baker (Courtland) 92-04.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Loudoun Valley 7:38.93, 3. Chancellor (Connor Adkins, Jeremiah Chukwu, Liam O’Gorman, Taylor Cole) 8:05.76.
Triple jump: 1. Isaac Haywood (Louisa) 47-0; Shot put: 1. Isaiah Allen (Sherando) 62-5.5, 4. Jackson Vollbrecht (Courtland) 52-2.
CLASS 3
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Western Albemarle 9:39.67, 5. James Monroe (Yasmin Deane, Carrie Stinchcomb, Lila Cobey, Virginia Beringer) 9:58.72.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Fort Defiance 8:00.10, 12. Culpeper (Brent Bowler, Tyler Houston, Jesus Ramos, Andrew Rogers) 8:48.78.
Pole vault: 1. Easton Repko (Broadway) 14-0; Shot put: 1. Zach Coldsnow (Tabb) 55-9.25, 4. Isaiah Ramadane (Spotsylvania) 48-9.
CLASS 1
NOTE: All events for the Class 1 and 2 meets at East Rockingham High School were postponed due to weather.