Hurricane Dorian churning up the eastern seaboard couldn’t throw a worrisome wet blanket on the high-level festivity that was the annual Beef & Crab Feast of the Fredericksburg Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Weather was gorgeous at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds last Friday as the organization held its 49th annual event.
This fundraiser has always been one of the region’s top outdoors-related events as well as one of the biggest revenue generators for conservation, raising over $100,000 five different times.
The money goes into wetland and waterfowl habitat conservation. According to DU, Virginia loses more than 100,000 acres of open space annually, including 3,000 acres of wetlands in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Funds are applied to priority conservation projects.
Fredericksburg area DU chairman Byrd Holloway said there were more attendees than last year’s 589 number.
“That is great news,” he said. “Every sponsor’s donation of at least $250 conserves an acre of wetlands forever and this year we were approaching 100 different sponsors, which was significantly higher than last year.”
The event is also an opportunity to recognize members who have done standout work for the organization. Jorge Ibarra, who has served in a multitude of volunteer roles over the last year and is now the district chairman, was recognized as the chapter’s 2019 DU Man of the Year. Dan Ross, a past area and state chairman, had been recognized earlier with the 2019 Wetlands Protector Award. He is now on DU’s national board of directors.
While fun and food sets the mood, the ultimate objective is to raise money. That’s where the auctions, both silent and live come in. Many of the items are donated, often with the stipulation that all or most of the dollars they fetch go directly to DU.
One trend I have noticed when it comes to conservation-related auctions—especially our DU auctions—is a shift away from the traditional offerings usually consisting of mass-produced, limited-edition prints, resin “sculptures” and other trinkets. Just about every conservation-supporting person I know has walls or offices decorated with prints and “collectibles” bought at auctions.
While there are still the commemorative gun or knife of the year items, today’s auction items seem to be more experience-based, with numerous local or international hunting opportunities, catered barbecues or other culinary treats, and things such as sporting event tickets. Where decorative items are offered, they are often original paintings, carvings or folk art.
“We have always made a concerted effort to have new and different items in the auction during my time with Ducks Unlimited,” Holloway said. “We love the DU merchandise, but realize that most of our attendees come year after year so we want to keep things as fresh as possible.”
Holloway specifically noted one auction item that featured a fishing trip with Ibarra as captain and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-1) as the first-mate. It went for $2,700.
“We’ve also tried to keep the raffle exciting by mixing it up with a variety of purchased and donated items from supporters,” Holloway added.
Another CWD MeetingAs noted last week, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries held a public meeting in Culpeper regarding Chronic Wasting Disease in white-tailed deer and what the agency is doing to address that problem. The meeting venue was too small to accommodate all who wanted to attend so DGIF has scheduled a second public meeting Oct. 9, from 7–9 p.m. at Eastern View High School, located at 16332 Cyclone Way in Culpeper.
According to DGIF’s Marketing and Public Relations Manager Paige Pearson, the meeting is expected to present the same information as the previous event and there will be no live stream. Regulatory changes, plus other aspects of CWD management strategies in the management area, will be discussed.
The disease, a fatal brain condition in deer, elk and moose, was detected in a single deer south of Culpeper last year, prompting creation of a Disease Management Area that includes Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Among the regulatory changes are mandatory and voluntary testing options, a year-round prohibition on deer feeding and the exportation of whole carcasses and certain carcass parts from the area, and the implementation of an “Earn A Buck” requirement on private lands in Culpeper County.
Regulations pertaining to CWD, maps of affected states and more information can be found at dgif.virginia.gov/wildlife/disease/cwd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.