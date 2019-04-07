The fighting continues at America’s battlefields, but these modern-day engagements are all about preserving history and beautifying the landscape.
Nearly 100 volunteers armed with shovels, rakes, tools and reflective safety vests met at Wilderness Battlefield’s Ellwood Manor on Saturday morning for coffee, a light snack and a safety briefing before heading out on work details. They gathered for Park Day, a nationwide event in which volunteers clean, repair and spruce up historic battlefields.
Park Day has been in existence for nearly 20 years. More than 160 battlefields and parks across the country participate in the event under the direction of the American Battlefield Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving battlefields of the Civil and Revolutionary wars, as well as the War of 1812.
For over a decade, members of the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield have participated in Park Day with help from the local community. On Saturday, the FoWB focused its efforts on the Wilderness and Chancellorsville battlefields.
“We’re replacing a footbridge at Chancellorsville Battlefield’s Hazel Grove, painting bollards, repairing areas of the Chancellorsville Tavern family cemetery, fixing wooden fencing and picking up trash along the roadways, as well as in and around the battlefield,” said Kevin Hunt, a member of FoWB’s board of directors.
Laurie Schmidt of Spotsylvania County was a first-time participant in Park Day and volunteered for the event to lend a hand at gardening.
“Battlefields are important to me,” said Schmidt. “I think when you live in an area that’s so rich with this kind of history, it’s important that we maintain it.”
Maddie Shiflett, a history major at the University of Mary Washington, has a passion for both history and battlefields themselves.
“As a Civil War enthusiast, I care about this part of our history and I want to see it taken care of,” she said. “Park Day gets the whole community engaged, because if we don’t do it, no one else will.”
Beckman Hollis, a geography major at the University of Mary Washington, volunteered to help the footbridge-building team.
“I really, really like history and I do believe the preservation and maintenance of historic sites is vitally important to preserving the foundation of knowledge that we have,” he said.
In addition to preserving the battlefield, cleaning up discarded trash along State Route 3 and especially along State Route 20—which runs directly through the Wilderness Battlefield—seemed important to all the volunteers in attendance.
“As for trash left behind by visitors to the parks,” Hollis said, “it’s a lack of respect for this place and for the people who come here to enjoy it.”
Jesse Wilinski of Fredericksburg added, “Throwing trash anywhere is a terrible thing, but in some ways it’s almost worse when you do it on national park land.”
Tim Hanssen of Spotsylvania also volunteered to help build the new footbridge, but also admits trash is a problem.
“I do a lot of hiking and I’m a history buff, so this is a good opportunity for me to come out and help,” said Hanssen. “I try to pick up trash when I can, but around here, it gets a little rough because there’s more traffic. I like to get out and see nature and whenever you see the trash there, it kind of ruins it.”
Connor Townsend, who is the coordinator of audience development for the American Battlefield Trust, said, “Park Day is all about helping people understand that they can be hands-on with preservation, that they can be involved with these wonderful places and really connect with the history and be part of that.”
Keeping the battlefield in top shape throughout the year is a top priority for the FoWB, and in addition to the volunteer assistance the group receives during Park Day, Hunt said the National Park Service provides guidance and assistance to the group throughout the year.
“The [National] Park Service is so supportive,” said Hunt. “They understand that we’re a bunch of volunteers. They provide the materials, we provide the labor. Some of these folks here today have some pretty interesting backgrounds and capabilities. We’re getting woodworkers and construction people. It all works out pretty good. Park Day allows us to come together to do things that are more than just annual maintenance.”
The FoWB assists the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park in its efforts to preserve the Wilderness Battlefield in Spotsylvania and Orange counties. Ellwood Manor, the centerpiece of the Wilderness Battlefield, hosts 7,000 visitors annually. The home served as a Confederate hospital for six months following the Battle of Chancellorsville and later served as headquarters for Union Gen. Gouverneur Kemble Warren.
Heading out on his work detail after the morning safety briefing, Hanssen said, “It’s great to see all these people get together and do something good.”