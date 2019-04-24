Stafford County’s long-range vision for growth—dubbed “healthy growth”—led county officials to seek input from residents on how to best manage development in the area.
The first public session was held Monday evening at Margaret Brent Elementary School, followed by a Tuesday evening session at T. Benton Gayle Middle School. About 100 local residents came to each meeting.
With the county’s population growth in mind, the purpose of the sessions was to listen to a diverse range of views and opinions and capture that information in writing. In addition to a 16 percent increase in the local population since 2010, the county continues to see residential development in rural areas that don’t have the proper infrastructure to provide public services to residents.
The information-gathering process began earlier this month when a group of county stakeholders that included builders, farmers, developers, contractors and environmental group representatives, among others, met with consultants from design firm Stantec to discuss a wide range of topics prior to the public sessions.
“The stakeholder meeting helped create an impartial view of the growth challenges facing the rural areas of the county,” said Andrew Spence, Stafford’s director of community engagement. “The interviews gave us a starting point for the discussion.”
Residents who participated in the public sessions were placed in work groups to discuss initiatives that could improve the quality of life for residents in targeted growth areas, as well as ideas for zoning and preservation initiatives in rural areas. An open-ended request calling for “up to five priorities, opportunities or concerns that everyone at your table agrees with,” drew some of the more creative responses.
“I want to see how they’re going to incentivize [growth in] the 95, Route 1, 610, 630 and 17 corridors,” said Charles “Skip” Causey, owner of Potomac Point Winery, and a 37-year resident of Stafford. “If they help incentivize and find ways to get the growth there and fix the roads there, it’ll automatically take away from the rural area.”
The county’s comprehensive plan, which runs through 2036, sets a goal of having 80 percent of residential development happen within the urban services area, which means 20 percent of development will occur in rural locations.
Urban services areas are the parts of the county where municipal water and sewer services are available, and are therefore more suitable for dense development.
The county is now split at 77.7 percent of development in the urban services area and 22.3 percent in rural areas.
Kristen Barnes of Stafford said, “They talk about 80 percent of growth in the USA. I live in the USA and we’re packed in there like sardines. That doesn’t sound so smart to me. It’s almost like some of us are a sacrificial lamb for development. We need to focus on people already living in Stafford and our quality of life, not the people who want to move here.”
Samuel Middleton bought a home on seven acres in the Embrey Mill subdivision as “a place to have goats and chickens and still be in a city area, be close to Quantico, have a life,” according to his wife Christine who asked, “Where are the traffic lights? Why are people driving 60 mph on Embry Mill Road? Why isn’t anybody stopping them? Why aren’t the crosswalks lit up?”
Christine’s husband added, “All new urban areas were supposed to get bicycle paths to go safely from point A to point B. Prince William County did a wonderful job in actually putting those in. Look at [State Route] 123 and other places there. They’ve done a great job. Here in Stafford, you get out on a bicycle and you’re going to die.”
The Middletons learned about the public sessions after receiving a mailed postcard from Stafford Citizens Against Downsizing, a group that calls the county’s healthy growth initiative “a manifesto of false propaganda.”
According to Michael Stonehill Jr. of nodownzoning.com, based on documents that he has received from the county, he believes, “What the county is framing as a healthy growth initiative is actually a downzoning campaign that is expected to diminish property value, negatively impact land investment and raise taxes in the county.”
“Any decision the Board of Supervisors makes is going to affect me as a property owner,” said Supervisor Gary Snellings. “Right now, there’s no plan on the table, absolutely none. That’s what we’re working on, putting together a plan, and that plan may—or it may not—include downzoning.”
On May 7, Stafford supervisors will review the Stantec report with the Planning Commission.