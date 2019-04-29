A Virginia law that exempts certain veterans from paying real estate taxes has come back to bite Stafford County to the tune of $3.5 million.
The law, “Property tax exemption for certain veterans and their surviving spouses and surviving spouses of soldiers killed in action,” became effective Jan. 1, 2011, and gives veterans who are rated 100 percent service-connected, permanently and totally disabled by the Veteran’s Administration an exemption on paying local real estate taxes.
Although the intent of the law may be noble, the county finds itself experiencing an unintended consequence at tax-collection time.
In addition to the tax break given by the state, Stafford officials have granted personal property tax relief to qualified veterans for the last 15 years. But as more and more eligible veterans take advantage of the money-saving benefit, the county loses more revenue.
According to the Veteran’s Administration, approximately 725,000 veterans were living in the state in 2016. Of those, 17,775 had a 100 percent disability rating, but not all were rated as service-connected, permanently and totally disabled.
In Stafford’s case, the county exempts 1,045 qualifying veterans who would have paid $3.5 million in real estate taxes, and 1,025 veterans who would have paid $725,651 in personal property taxes. Real estate taxes make up over half of the county’s local revenue each year. The combined exemptions for real estate and personal property taxes represent 2 percent of Stafford’s tax revenue.
“Based on historical data, I am projecting a $4 million loss in revenue for the county in fiscal year 2019,” said Stafford County’s Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky.
The law also exempts the surviving spouses of qualifying veterans, as long as the surviving spouse does not remarry. Certain spouses of service members killed in action are also eligible for the exemption.
“This affects each locality differently, and it could be dramatic in some counties, therefore, this is a shared responsibility,” said Mayausky. “All of us support veterans and are happy to help, but there needs to be an acknowledgement from the state and reimbursement to those counties where there’s a shortfall.”
To make up for the shortfall, the county is seeking relief from the state through an amendment to the state’s budget.
According to Del. Bob Thomas, R-Stafford, he submitted a budget amendment during this year’s legislative session. The amendment stipulated if a county exceeds one percent in revenue loss, the state would supplement the loss.
“As this is a state law that Stafford must follow, I feel the county shouldn’t have to bear the burden imposed by Richmond lawmakers,” said Thomas. “If I return to Richmond, I will submit the budget amendment again and if successful, reimbursement for Stafford and other affected localities could arrive as soon as July 1, 2020.”
In addition to relief for real estate taxes, a county may also grant qualifying veterans additional relief on personal property taxes. There is a movement to grant that exemption statewide.
“The real estate exemption is an unfunded mandate because it was passed as a constitutional amendment, so localities are required to pay for the exemption with no state reimbursement,” said Mayausky. “The personal property exemption is not an unfunded mandate, it’s a local option, and the governing body of a locality can choose whether or not to offer the exemption.”
State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, who serves as a board member on the state’s Department of Veterans Services, introduced a bill to create a constitutional amendment making the personal property tax exemption mandatory across the state.
The legislation, which is sponsored in the House by Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D–Fairfax, it creates a standardized, statewide personal property tax exemption for one vehicle for 100 percent service-connected, totally and permanently disabled veterans.
“We did this to help disabled veterans overcome the challenges and make it easier for vets to get to their appointments and take care of their personal business,” Reeves said.
Similar revenue shortfalls are affecting other locations, as well.
Virginia Beach has 1,738 veterans exempted from paying real estate taxes, which has created a $5.3 million revenue shortfall. In Chesapeake, a revenue shortfall of $3.7 million is expected, with 1,206 veterans receiving the exemption.
Other counties are feeling less of a pinch.
Spotsylvania County has 559 veteran exemptions, costing that county about $1.5 million in revenue annually.
David Dunfee of Spotsylvania is a Purple Heart recipient and a retired Marine. Since the law was passed, Dunfee has taken advantage of the exemption on his property and on one of his vehicles.
“The biggest challenge was getting the mortgage company to figure this out,” said Dunfee. “The taxes are assessed and then exempted. It took the mortgage company three years to figure it all out.”
As for the lost revenue, Dunfee said he believes local governments are bringing in enough money to afford the tax break.
“This law was something that was passed and it’s something that I earned,” he said.