“I’m always nervous when I first get here.”
That was the sentiment Sunday morning of Soap Box Derby driver Edie Lewis, 13, of Mechanicsville.
“It’s nerve-racking with all the people and all the cars,” she said. “I think I’m going to do good today. I waxed the car, I polished it—I did a lot.”
When Sunday’s 23rd running of the annual Spotsylvania Soap Box Derby finally got underway at 9:45 a.m., 59 race cars—two at a time—began soaring down the asphalt at the Dominion Raceway in Thornburg.
By day’s end, only three first-place winners from each class in the field advanced to the next level—the rights to compete in the nationals during July’s 82nd First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
Sunday's Master Class first-place winner was Charlotte Denecke, with second place going to her twin sister, Elizabeth. In the Super Stock Class, Logan Heidt was first, followed by Bennett Baldwin. The stock car winner was Nicky D'Orta, Jr., with Trent "TJ" Shick coming in second.
Melissa Lewis of Mechanicsville, whose daughter, Edie, and younger son, Garrett, were both in Sunday's race, said, “I’m always excited about derby day. There’s nothing better than watching them cross the finish line.”
Bridgette Everett, an educator at George C. Tyler Elementary School in Gainesville, attended her first Soap Box Derby race on Sunday. She came to cheer and support one of her students—11-year-old Lily Turner.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Everett said. “I never knew this world existed, to be honest. The family aspect of it, the small-town feel.”
The race day began with the traditional “oil can” Grand Marshall Race.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Department Major Troy Skebo and Fire Chief Jay Cullinan took to the track in unique cars, each fitted with a cutaway 55-gallon drum affixed to a Super Stock floorboard. The fire chief won the event’s opener.
Twenty-five race officials in bright yellow shirts oversaw the Spotsylvania Soap Box Derby, and another group of volunteers from surrounding communities pitched in to get all the racers, their cars and the racetrack ready.
As for the rules for the three classes of cars, the basic stock car, for racers ages 7-13, can weigh no more than 200 pounds, including the driver. Super Stock cars are for ages 10-19 and have a weight limit of 240 pounds. Master racer’s cars can tip the scales up to 255 pounds and are for 10- to 20-year-old racers.
Sunday’s race format was double elimination, a format that has never been used in the local derby.
“We did this because the number of racers over the years has dropped,” said Michele Staples, the event’s volunteer coordinator.
By using a double-elimination method, each racer was afforded additional opportunities to win.
“Everyone starts on the winner side of the brackets and gets two runs—one run down each lane against the same person,” said Keith Burgess, president of the Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby Committee.
Burgess said those racers on the bracket’s winner side keep racing until there’s only one winner. The losers go to the consolation side of the bracket.
“They continue to race until they lose,” said Burgess. “The winner of the winner bracket faces the winner of the consolation bracket to determine the overall winner in each class.”
Burgess said he misses the small-town feeling of Fredericksburg when the city hosted the race between 1997 and 2017. After all those years, the race moved to Spotsylvania due to a decline in participants and sponsors.
Burgess feels the present site has lots of room, ample parking and offers spectators a closer view at the action.
“I like it, it’s much easier to find a parking space than downtown, and it’s much easier for spectators to be closer to the action,” said Burgess. “But having the race outside Fredericksburg city limits has resulted in losing that small-town feeling that the race once had.”
But Timothy Ames of Goldvein who came to watch his 8-year-old grandson, Nicky D’Orta Jr., compete, had positive things to say about the new venue.
“I like this track,” Ames said. “I thought the hill would be a little bit steeper, but they’re going down the hill OK. I like this place because we’re not all crammed onto the sidewalks and there’s parking here. This is actually a better location than downtown.”
Burgess said it costs between $18,000-$20,000 to conduct the derby.
Spotsylvania County donated $5,000 to the race committee to cover the track's rental fee. The rest of the money was raised by committee members through fundraisers and donations.
“When you start with zero, that’s a lot to come up,” said Burgess. “We’ve already started planning for next year’s race.”
When the event was held in Fredericksburg, all three of Staples’ children participated. Among them was her daughter—Linzy Staples Dean—who at 35, passed away in January following a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
Each race car on Sunday bore a memorial sticker dedicated to Linzy.
Spotsylvania’s Donald Ray Crowder, 77, who sat in a lawn chair along the main stretch of the racetrack the entire day, participated in the derby in 1955 and in 1956.
“I always try to come to this. All my children and grandchildren have all been in this race and we continue to come,” he said.
Crowder added, “If I’m able to, I’m coming to it every year.”