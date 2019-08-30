Chancellor at Massaponax football

Massaponax quarterback Luke Morley gets inside the five yard lane before being tackled by Chancellor's Adam Smith at Massaponax on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

It’s not all juke moves and Gatorade baths. This fall, our sports staff decided to shine a spotlight on those who never seek it. The Free Lance–Star high school football preview section pays homage to the role players whose behind-the-scenes work makes Friday night lights possible. 

Here’s Taft Coghill’s cover story on these unsung heroes. The full preview, aggregated here, contains team previews on all 21 of our area schools, as well as schedule information.

