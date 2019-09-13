PHOTO: Torrey Smith

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith addresses a crowd in his home town of Colonial Beach during the grand opening ceremonies of the Torrey Smith Recreational Park.

 Peter Cihelka/Free Lance-Star

Cheers to a career, Torrey Smith. Arguably the most productive NFL player in Fredericksburg-area history, the receiver announced his retirement Friday morning after eight seasons.

Beyond his two Super Bowls rings (XLVII with Baltimore, LII with Philadelphia), Smith was a prime example of an athlete using his platform to affect change—in his hometown of Colonial Beach and nationally with commentary on social justice issues.

BREAKFAST LINKS

Tags

Load comments