Cheers to a career, Torrey Smith. Arguably the most productive NFL player in Fredericksburg-area history, the receiver announced his retirement Friday morning after eight seasons.
Dear Football, Thank you for showing me how to be a man. Sincerely Yours, @TorreySmithWR | #MoreThanAnAthlete #SincerelyYours pic.twitter.com/QvaFtoGnzN— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 13, 2019
Beyond his two Super Bowls rings (XLVII with Baltimore, LII with Philadelphia), Smith was a prime example of an athlete using his platform to affect change—in his hometown of Colonial Beach and nationally with commentary on social justice issues.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- Private school football has come a long way in the 10 years since FCS fielded its first team. On Saturday, the Eagles and upstart St. Michael meet in a clash of private school powers.
- Looking for a bright spot in D.C.'s usual sporting eclipse? Look no further than the Washington Mystics, writes Steve DeShazo.
- The FLS varsity student section challenge moves on to the second round. Be sure to get out the vote for your school's supporters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.