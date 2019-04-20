Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group.

All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

The group’s latest cats available for adoption are:

MaxaMittens, male, DSH, blue and white tabby, 3 years old

Sweetheart, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 5 months

Merry, female, DSH Bengal mix, 11 months

Pippin, female, DSH, black, 11 months

Ares, female, DSH white and gray, 1 year old

Khali, female, DSH. calico, 1 year old

