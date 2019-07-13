Forgotten Felines of Culpeper will hold its annual Kitten Palooza at the Culpeper PetSmart on July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is a local, all-volunteer, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group.
All cats are spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt one of their cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
The group’s latest cats available for adoption are:
Jasmine, female, Siamese lilac point, 3 months
Aladdin, male, American short-hair mix, 3 months
Genie, male, lilac point Siamese, 3 months
Raja, male, mackerel, 3 months
Hadley, female, DSH gray and white, 3 months