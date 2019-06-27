For many children, the end of a school year brings excitement and happiness about summer break. For others, it leaves them wondering where their next meal will come from.
After Julie Boucher, a former elementary school teacher, noticed a former student of hers was upset to be going home for the summer, she asked his teacher why. It was then Boucher learned that the student depended on the school for the majority of his meals.
So Boucher decided to start the King George Lunch Bunch to “help fill that gap,” said Ben Ashton, a volunteer who’s been with the program since 2012. Now in its 11th summer, the King George Lunch Bunch feeds about 125 children twice a week.
The program drives to locations near students and delivers meals to the students directly from their vehicles. Fliers were given to notify all King George public school students of locations and times of delivery. No registration is necessary.
The program operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The meals—which consist of a sandwich, a drink and other non-perishable items, and a free book that the kids can keep—are put together in the King George High School cafeteria.
“The children are what’s most important," Ashton said. "We do everything we can to ensure they are safe.”
The King George summer lunch program is one of several operating in the region.
Also following the mobile approach is the Fredericksburg City Schools Summer Food Service Program. It was created six years ago by school administrators Brian Kiernan, Araceli Donahue and David Baker.
Funded through a federal grant built into the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, it feeds about 500 kids per day Monday through Friday at various sites. While they have locations such asof Fredericksburg and the entire program feeds about 500 kids per day, Monday through Friday.
The program is based at the Walker–Grant Center, where kids can eat breakfast and lunch at for free during the summer. It also serves lunch at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library's Fredericksburg branch and the Doris Buffet Pool and has two food trucks that go to six stops around the city.
The menu features sandwiches, fresh fruits and vegetables and salads, including chicken Caesar. There are cheeseburgers some days and vegetarian and gluten-free options every day.
Kiernan, who is Fredericksburg City Public Schools food services director, knows how many kids rely on school meals.
"We're serving 2,800 lunches a day in our schools ... then you've got to figure, 'What are a lot of those doing in the summer? What are they eating?' Lot of times they're not, which is why we designed the program,” Kiernan said.
According to a report released by the Office of School Nutrition, two-thirds of students in Fredericksburg are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program.
Another organization that partners with the Central Rappahannock Regional Library is the Fredericksburg Food Bank’s Kids on the Go, which serves Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
It goes directly to kids or sites frequented by them, such as the Caroline Family YMCA or the Ladysmith Community Center, to make pick-up easy. Meals are available at all of the locations Tuesdays through Thursdays at varying times.
One of its most popular sites, the Salem Church Library in Spotsylvania, gives out about 110 meals a day. Only three weeks into their program, the food bank has already given out 2,000 meals.
The program is “constantly making adjustments,” said LaToya Brown, the agency and programs Coordinator of the Fredericksburg Food Bank, “[We’re] trying to target as many kids as we can.”
The Food Bank program used to pack backpacks with food for kids to take home, but adjusted the program after determining that “everyday meals were more important to families,” Brown said.
Kids on the Go serves a meat or meat alternative, a fruit, vegetable, milk and whole grains in the meals they give to kids. This year, through a state grant, they are also giving out a meal for the child’s parent, too.
While many of the summer meal programs have moved towards being mobile, Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts continues to provide 15-pound bags of prepackaged food each Monday and Wednesday at its office on Upton Lane in the courthouse area. SERVE has been providing emergency food year-round to families in need for 40 years and gave out at least 248,000 pounds to more than 6,700 Stafford residents last year alone.
People can also text 877-877 “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to find food-distribution stops near them.
"It'll direct you to the closest feeding center for a child, not just for Fredericksburg, but anywhere," Kiernan said. "And that's really important. ... I want people to know this is all about feeding kids.”