After some debate, the Fredericksburg City Council has voted to support Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to give local governments more say in gun rules and regulations.
At its meeting Tuesday, the council voted 4–2 to approve a legislative agenda for the July 9 special session called by Northam after the mass shooting at Virginia Beach in late May to consider a series of gun-control measures the governor has proposed.
The legislative agenda addresses two pieces in Northam’s package of bills. The first allows local governments to make decisions about whether firearms are allowed in public buildings and facilities.
“A local government may or may not choose to take that action, but it would at least be authorized to consider the matter. So it’s a matter of local authority or local control,” City Attorney Kathleen Dooley noted.
The other bill the council supports eliminates the current requirement for gun buy-back programs that all weapons returned must be sold back to a firearms dealer and cannot be destroyed. The requirement was added by the General Assembly in 2012.
Fredericksburg now hosts a give-back program instead of the buy-back because of the requirement and is currently the only locality in the state to do so, according to Councilman Charlie Frye Jr.
Frye and Councilman Matt Kelly cast the two votes against the measure. Frye said “gun rights are people’s rights” and while he helped start the city’s give-back program, he said he does not agree with the proposal to let localities decide where guns are allowed.
Kelly said the decision about where guns are allowed and in what capacity is one for the General Assembly to make.
“I do agree with the comment made that if you get in a situation where you’ve got every single jurisdiction in the Commonwealth of Virginia trying to come up with their own laws, rules and regulations and how they’re going to deal with this, you are creating a nightmare,” said Kelly, “This really does need to be a state conversation in Richmond to come up with the rules and regulations on how to deal with firearms.”
Councilwoman Kerry Devine said she supported the agenda to send a message that local governments want to play a role in having community conversations and making decisions about guns.
“I don’t think we get to have this discussion if we don’t go down this road,” Devine said. “One of the things we complain about in the state is it’s a Dillon Rule state. We don’t get to do anything, make any decisions unless the state gives us permission.
“This does not obligate us to do anything, but this allows us to then have the thoughtful discussions that I think we need to have as a community.”
Several gun-rights activists attended the session to voice their opinions and share their stories with the council.
Bonnie McLean of Fredericksburg told the council about how both her great-grandfather and great-aunt were killed in a gun-free zone, and how her grandfather went through forced medical experiments in Europe. McLean also said she was attacked in the building where she once worked in Washington, D.C., which is also a gun-free zone.
“Having a society without guns does not make it safe,” McLean said.
Councilman Jason N. Graham said he believes there is a time and place for firearms and that the resolution will show that the council is “looking to protect the public from this horrible fate that Virginia Beach found itself in just a few weeks ago.”