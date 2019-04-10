Fredericksburg–Este Association will offer a free lecture on Jacopo Tintoretto, one of the three giants of 16th-century Venetian painting, at 7 p.m. Friday at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St.
Marjorie Och, a University of Mary Washington art history professor, will give the talk, which is timed to coincide with “Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice” at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. That exhibit is in honor of the artist’s 500th birthday anniversary, and runs through July 7.
According to the National Gallery of Art, Tintoretto ranks alongside Titian and Veronese as the top artists of their time.
“No one else came close to matching the sheer number of pictures he provided for Venice’s churches, confraternities, government buildings and private palaces,” it said. “His paintings are notable for their free, painterly technique (sometimes described as ‘drawing in paint’), their dynamism, and their unconventional approaches to the depiction of narrative scenes, particularly biblical events.”
Och is a frequent presenter in the Fredericksburg–Este Association’s Italian lecture series, and has taught numerous courses on Italian Renaissance art. Her research “focuses on the patronage of art by women in early modern Italy; the role of cities in Giorgio Vasari’s Lives of the Artists (1550, 1568); aligning technology with art history pedagogies; the intersection of conservation and art history; contemporary art; and the collecting and exhibition of art,” according to the UMW website.
A social gathering will be held at 6:30 p.m. before the talk, which is open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
The Fredericksburg–Este Association, founded in 2015, nurtures friendship and cultural understanding between Fredericksburg and Este, Italy, through exchanges, programs and events. More information is found at fred-este.org.