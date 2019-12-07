Jonathan Ross has had a lot to be thankful for during his 33 years of life.
He enjoys two beautiful daughters, a son and a supportive grandmother, aunts and others.
But Ross still struggles to get over the grisly scene he encountered on Dec. 9, 1994, when the then 8-year-old boy came home to find his mother, 27-year-old Geraldine Ross, brutally murdered in their apartment in the 1600 block of Forrest Village Drive in Fredericksburg.
Geraldine Ross, 27, was dead on the bedroom floor. Family members requested that the details about how she was killed not be printed.
“It started out as a regular day, but ended up to be a day I can never get out of my mind,” Ross said Friday as he sat with his grandmother, Dorothy Fox, and his aunt, Theresa Ross, at Theresa Ross’ home in Spotsylvania County. “I’ll never forget it and I’m always wondering how life would be if that hadn’t happened.”
Monday marks 25 years since Geraldine Ross’ slaying and no arrest has been made. But Fredericksburg police detectives Wayne Hunnicutt and Alex Tittle are making a renewed push to find Ross’ killer and provide justice to Ross’ family.
The family will mark the occasion by holding a vigil Monday at 6 p.m. at the Forest Village Apartments in the city. The public is invited.
The family spent some time Friday reflecting on the life of their lost loved one, the second oldest of Fox’s four daughters. Her family remembers her as a fun-loving woman who easily made friends with anyone.
“There was never a dull moment with her around,” said Fox, who raised her grandson after his mother’s death. “She always kept us laughing about something.”
Family members say they can’t imagine why anyone would have ever wanted to harm Geraldine Ross. They admit that privately they’ve had strong suspicions about a certain person, but no name has publicly surfaced.
Jonathan Ross, his mother’s only child and the oldest of Fox’s eight grandchildren, recalls that the last time he saw his mother alive was when she dropped him off at the bus stop the morning of her death.
He expected her to meet him there that afternoon, but wasn’t overly alarmed when she did not. He went to his apartment and saw her car in the parking lot, so he figured she had fallen asleep.
The door was locked and his knocks were not answered, so the boy went to a nearby playground and played for a few hours before returning to the apartment. A maintenance man finally opened the door and offered to accompany Jonathan inside, but the boy declined the offer.
Police said Ross had been dead for some time. In a release, city police said there was no sign of forced entry, an indication that Ross knew her attacker.
Family members teared up Friday as they recalled hearing the horrible news 25 years ago. Theresa Ross said she was at work in Northern Virginia when another sister called to tell her she needed to come to Fredericksburg.
Ross said she had other plans that night and hung up on her sister twice because she wouldn’t tell her why she needed to come to Fredericksburg. When her sister finally told her, “I lost all control.”
The family said that while they realize that an arrest may never be made, they remain hopeful. “We want whoever did this to be held accountable,” Jonathan Ross said.
Theresa Ross agreed that getting justice would be important, though it would never erase the family’s pain. “There will never be closure,” she said. “Closure would be for her to walk through that door, and that’s not going to happen.”
Tittle and Hunnicutt are the latest in a series of seasoned detectives who have worked on the Ross case. Police said they are sure that someone has information that would be helpful to the investigation if they would only come forward.
Meanwhile, police say they will be resubmitting evidence to the state lab to be examined using technology that wasn’t available in past years. They also plan to re-interview people who have already been questioned, along with new people who have only recently come to light.
Anyone with information about Ross’ death is asked to call city police at 540-373-3122. Persons can make anonymous tips by sending a text to “847-411” and text FPDtip followed by the information.
