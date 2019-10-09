A man wanted on a kidnapping charge in North Carolina evaded capture Wednesday morning after being spotted in a Fredericksburg park, police said.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said officers went to Old Mill Park at 2201 Caroline St. at 9:45 a.m. in response to a call from someone in the park. The caller reported that a suspicious car was in the park repeatedly moving from one parking spot to another.
Officers made contact with the driver and identified him as 26-year-old Philip McClanahan of North Carolina. Kirkpatrick said the driver was cooperative at first, but that changed after officers asked him to step out of the car. Police had run McClanahan’s information and learned he was wanted in Wake County, N.C.
Police said the driver drove off in his black 2013 four-door Honda Civic EXL, striking one of the officers with his car door as he was leaving.
The car, which has no front license plate and has North Carolina tags AJK-8562 on the rear, was last seen fleeing west on Caroline Street.
McClanahan was was wearing a turban and a hooded sweatshirt, police said. He also has facial hair, which he does not have in a picture released by police.
A passenger in the vehicle was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt, along with a leather jacket and large sunglasses. Kirkpatrick said police do not know what, if any, ties McClanahan has to the Fredericksburg area.
McClanahan is charged in Fredericksburg with reckless driving, obstruction of justice and assault on a law-enforcement officer with a motor vehicle. Attempts to find out about his charge in North Carolina were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Anyone with information about McClanahan’s whereabouts is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.