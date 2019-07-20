The excessive heat that has been coating the region continues—reaching a high of 100 degrees Saturday with triple-digit temperatures expected for Sunday as well, according to the National Weather Service.
The result of such scorching temperatures has many area residents staying indoors to escape the heat, and has led to the cancellation of some local events.
The Fredericksburg Area Running Club postponed its Downtown Mile for CASA run scheduled for Saturday evening. The Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park canceled its History at Sunset program, a seasonal, weekly program that was scheduled for Saturday at Wilderness Battlefield.
“As we have learned more about the dangers of exposure to excessive heat, we have become more cautious about asking either our visitors or our staff to go out in it,” said John Hennessy, the military park’s chief historian. “While we always regret having to cancel a program, we have no doubt it’s the right thing to do under these circumstances.”
The consolation, Hennessy said, is that’s there is always next week’s History at Sunset program, which will focus on Fredericksburg’s Sunken Road. “We hope and expect that Mother Nature will be more accommodating” next Saturday, he said.
Even the Fredericksburg Farmer’s Market had a few vendors opt out of participating Saturday and ended up closing a few hours early because of the heat and humidity.
In a news release issued Friday, Fredericksburg City Council urged local residents to “monitor local radio and television, internet and social media” for updates on the dangerously high temperatures.
The council also encouraged residents to conserve water and reduce any usage that isn’t essential to lessen the impact on the city’s drinking water system.
The council also suggested that residents who were seeking to cool down visit Doris E. Buffett Swimming Pool, where city residents are allowed to swim free of charge.
Fredericksburg residents Jessica Donaldson and Quanetta Minor had been planning to take their children to a theme park Saturday, but ended up visiting the local pool instead.
“We come [here] pretty much every weekend. We were going to go to Kings Dominion, but it is way too hot to be out in the sun all day, so we came here,” said Donaldson.
Both Donaldson and Minor said they have had to keep their kids indoors more this weekend, noting that it’s been too hot for the children to play outside.
According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, children’s body temperatures can increase up to three to five times faster than adults—putting them at an increased risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Adding to the sweltering temperatures are high humidity levels, making heat indexes reach above 110 degrees at some points throughout the weekend in parts of the region.
“I thought it was going to be breezy, but it’s like humid and hot. It’s different when it’s hot and it’s not humid but it’s humid and hot,” said Moirah Hopkins, a resident of southern Maryland who was in the city visiting friends Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat watch for Sunday, and there is also a chance for thunderstorms Sunday evening. The weather is set to cool off Tuesday, with an expected high of 80 degrees.