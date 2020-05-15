Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will soon be offered in two-hour blocks, three days a week, in the Culpeper Walmart parking lot at 801 James Madison Highway.
The site will be open 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, weather permitting. Hours could be expanded if demand warrants.
Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials are sponsoring the site to test anyone meeting CDC guidelines for the infectious respiratory virus. This includes first responders, healthcare providers and anyone else showing symptoms of COVID-19, including in high-risk health groups.
People can check eligibility and make an appointment at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com
“We are happy to partner with the Health Department and Walmart to provide testing for citizens. It is important to provide sufficient COVID-19 testing in Culpeper County,” said Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten in a statement.
Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said access to testing for the novel coronavirus is essential to contain the spread and for making decisions about reopening Virginia in phases. Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Wade Kartchner thanked Walmart and partners for helping to establish the drive-thru testing site.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID‐19 testing in Culpeper during this unprecedented time,” said Brooke Mueller, Virginia Walmart spokeswoman. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
Those being tested in the Walmart parking lot will need to wear a mask and stay in their vehicle for verification of eligibility and ID check. For the safety of all those on-site, testing will not be given to those who walk up. Testing will not be done inside Walmart.
The outdoor site will use a self‐administered nasal swab test, done by patients in their vehicle on site while observed by a trained Walmart medical professional to ensure correct testing. Sealed samples will be placed in a container.
eTrueNorth will process test results and notify patients and as applicable, the health department. Test results are typically back in three to five days, according to a Walmart spokeswoman.
Individuals awaiting test results are asked to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent virus spread.
As of May 14, the Rapaphannock-Rapidan Health District reports 612 COVID-19 cases in the five counties, including 319 in Culpeper. Statewide, there were 27,813 cases and 955 deaths, according to Virginia Dept. of Health. VDH is currently recruiting 1,300 contractors to do case investigation, contract tracing and testing coordination for COVID-19 as well as positions in data management and analytics.
