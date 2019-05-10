Frequently Asked Questions
- What is NIE?
Newspaper in Education is a partnership with the newspaper and local schools to promote and support the use of newspapers - print and online - as an educational resource. NIE collaborates with area schools to provide timely newspaper-based curriculum and special projects that support educational objectives. We'll help you teach ABOUT and WITH newspapers.
- How do I get started?
Order an advertised NIE package with our NEW online ordering system here. You may order a print subscription, a digital subscription or both.
- What does it cost?
Weekday rates for the print edition are approximately 5¢ per paper. A school-year, school-wide digital subscription, which includes unlimited access to fredericksburg.com, freelancestar.com and the e-edition is $50 for elementary schools and $75 for middle and high schools. This provides daily access to all of our digital sites from your school only. There is no cost for resource materials and all subscribers receive a password to access all resources posted on the Newspaper in Education Web site. For more information about print and digital subscription packages, click here.
- Will I receive digital access with a print subscription?
Print subscribers no longer receive any type of digital access, except to the NIE website. If you would like to access fredericksburg.com, freelancestar.com or our e-edition, a digital subscription must be purchased.
- For print orders, what delivery day is best?
This depends on your objectives. For elementary grades, we recommend Monday's paper because it includes the weekly Kid Scoop page and the Weekly Writing Corner. Middle and high school teachers may choose to receive a class set of newspapers delivered one or more days a week, or they may order the five-a-day reading package for the school year.
- How many papers should I order?
We encourage elementary teachers to order one newspaper per student. Middle and high school teachers may choose to order one class set of newspapers and use them with different groups of students throughout the day.
- How will I get my papers?
Paper editions: Newspapers are delivered to your school before 6:00 a.m. Please alert your school office that you are expecting deliveries of The Free Lance–Star.
Digital subscriptions: Once you order, you will receive log-in information.
- What if I do not receive my papers?
If you do not receive newspapers on a scheduled delivery day, contact the circulation department at delivery@freelancestar.com or 540/374-5002 before 9:00 a.m. We will do our best to get papers to you that day – if you call before 9:00 a.m.
Before you call about missed papers, please make sure they are not "misplaced" at your school. If we have made a mistake, we will do everything within our power to make a correction. However, taking papers to a school when they have been delivered earlier is very costly and time-consuming.
Before calling, check all entrances to see if papers were left in the wrong spot. Possibly papers were delivered by a new or substitute driver who is not familiar with your school. Also check with other teachers who receive papers to make sure someone else has not picked up your newspapers. The BEST way to assure that YOU get YOUR papers is to ask your custodian (if he or she arrives before school opens) to take your papers to the school office and put them behind the counter for you.
- How will I be billed?
The NIE online ordering system accepts credit cards, purchase order numbers or checks. If you do pay with either a purchase order number or check, the online ordering system will instruct you where to send payment. Unpaid bills are sent to your school to the attention of accounts payable and are due within 30 days of receipt. Credit card payments will be processed immediately and you will receive an instant digital receipt.
- What do I do with used newspapers?
Before you toss newspapers in the recycling bin, offer papers for students to take home to share with their families, offer newspapers to another class or save some papers for cutting and pasting activities.
- Help! How do I introduce my students to the newspaper?
Check out lesson plans and curriculum guides for introducing newspapers on the resource page for your grade-level and subject by.
Ask for help or schedule a free Getting Started Workshop at your school.