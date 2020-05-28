By ePlans.com
This modern farmhouse plan feels fresh and sleek with abundant windows and two eye-catching gables. Inside, the line of sight is clear from the foyer through the great room, all the way to the spacious rear deck. Host relaxed parties at the kitchen’s large island. A dining room next to the foyer is perfect for formal occasions. The master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet for extra convenience.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free 866/228-0193 or visiting eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details. At eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from over 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Save 10% on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.
