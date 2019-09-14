Friends of Chatham will host a Plein Air Art Day at Chatham Manor on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is made possible by a partnership with the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, Stafford County’s Creative Communities Grant, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and The Arts & Cultural Council of the Rappahannock.
Artists must apply to participate in this event.
No more than 20 artists will be chosen to participate in the Plein Air Art Day. Selected artists will be required to create a work of art in their selected medium that relates in some way to Chatham Manor, its gardens, grounds or views.
On Oct. 19, selected artists must sign in at the Summer House in the Chatham gardens by 10:30 a.m. and break down by 3 p.m. Participants will donate one finished work of art related to Chatham Manor, in a manner suitable for hanging, to Friends of Chatham no later than Feb. 1, 2020. The donated work will be sold or auctioned during a spring fundraiser supporting the preservation of Chatham Manor and its grounds.
Selected artists who agree to participate in this event will receive $100 for materials.
To be considered for this event, email name, complete mailing address, daytime phone number, email address and chosen media to artsatchatham@gmail.com by Oct. 5. Attach three digital images to serve as examples of your media to the email entry.
Friends of Chatham will notify artists selected to participate in this event no later than Oct. 8. For more information visit friendsofchatham.org; or contact Catherine K. Walker at artsatchatham@gmail.com or 540/373-9338.
