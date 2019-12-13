BREAKFAST LINKS
- The Colonial Forge girls basketball team's starting five wasn't getting it done. A stint spent spectating sparked the Eagles to a big win over Riverbend.
- Good news for the Caroline. Kaylen Taylor's broken arm is healing more quickly than anticipated, paving the way for a return to the court.
- North Stafford senior Victoria Barrett was named the Class 5 state volleyball player of the year. Check out the entire all-state team.
- Outdoors columnist Ken Perrotte examines the impact of snakeheads on local fisheries.
