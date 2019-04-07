Birds of a feather share a two mile stretch of the Rappahannock off Falmouth and Fredericksburg.
People gather at the Capitol for an anti-abortion rally and march Wed., April 3, 2019.
A weekly look at cats and dogs available for adoption at the Fredericksburg SPCA and the county animal shelters in Spotsylvania and Stafford.
A weekly look at cats and dogs available for adoption at the Fredericksburg SPCA and the county animal shelters in Spotsylvania and Stafford.
A weekly look at cats and dogs available for adoption at the Fredericksburg SPCA and the county animal shelters in Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Area youths compete in the 2019 Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee at James Monroe High School on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Massaponax wins the Commonwealth District girls soccer finals 3-2 against Colonial Forge and Mountain View wins the Commonwealth District boys soccer finals in an overtime shoot out against Brooke Point at Stafford High School on Friday, March 15, 2019.