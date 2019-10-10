George O. A. Lowe

The Reverend George Oscar Augustus Lowe (son of the late George), 82, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019.  He is survived by his three children, George Oscar (Joyce), Gerald Augustus (Nicole), and Gail Arlean (Melvin); six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A viewing will be at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, Thursday, October 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.  A funeral service will be at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 11, at 12 p.m.

