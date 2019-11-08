For the second time in three years, Germanna Community College has been named one of the top community colleges in the country by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.
Each year, the program chooses a selection of the country’s top community colleges to be eligible for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
Germanna is one of 150 eligible schools picked from a pool of about 1,000, the Aspen Institute announced earlier this week.
Eligibility is based on strong and improving student outcomes in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings.
“Being chosen for this honor twice in three years indicates that we are on the right track with our efforts to support student success at Germanna,” said Germanna president Janet Gullickson in a press release issued by the college. “We’re proud of our students, faculty and staff. We’re committed to the idea that when our students succeed, so do our communities. At Germanna, we love our students.”
The top 10 finalists for the Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute then conducts site visits to each of the finalists and announces an award winner in spring 2021.
Previous winners include Miami Dade College and Indian River State College in Florida in 2019, Lake Area Technical College in South Dakota in 2017, Santa Fe College in Florida in 2015 and Santa Barbara City College in California and Walla Walla Community College in Washington state in 2013.
The Aspen Prize is funded by the ECMC Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Siemens Foundation.
More information about the program and prize can be found at highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.
