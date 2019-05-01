The 25th Monte Carlo Night at the Daniel Center in Culpeper raised a record $700,000 for local students—well exceeding the event’s $500,000 goal and more than doubling the previous high, according to a news release from Germanna Community College.
The funds will benefit the Germanna Guarantee Program, which keeps students experiencing financial hardships in school as part of the Germanna Community College Educational Foundation Scholarship.
Germanna President Janet Gullickson called it an “off-the-charts, knock-your-socks-off, record-setting” night that will make a difference in the lives of hundreds of deserving students.
Bruce Davis, who leads the Germanna Educational Foundation, told a crowd of more than 300 at Saturday night's fundraiser that last year’s event raised $315,000.
Because this year was the 25th annual Monte Carlo, the challenge from Culpeper businessman and philanthropist Joe Daniel was to raise half a million dollars, said Davis, special assistant to the president for institutional advancement.
“All of us on the staff said, ‘Oh, crap.’ But Joe and Linda [Daniel] stepped up and helped us out by offering a $100,000 match to any new donors or existing donors who upped their donations. Joe and Linda deserve our thanks for that,” he said.
Josh Daniel presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to his father, Joe Daniel, at the event.
“He’s given 25 years to strengthening and growing Germanna Community College,” Josh Daniel said. “He’s brought a Germanna campus to Culpeper. I can’t imagine the work that it took."
In remarks, Joe Daniel mentioned former GCC President Frank Turnage, who passed away in February. Turnage was head of the community college when Daniel got involved in the mid-1980s.
“We wanted to help students and we came up with this program called the Germanna Guarantee and Scholarship Monte Carlo became a way to help students who were struggling financially and were deserving,” Joe Daniel said. “I am so proud to be associated with Germanna. It is truly our community college.”