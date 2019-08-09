Greg Howard wasn't a PGA Tour Professional. In fact, with his very best players, the longtime James Monroe golf coach simply got out of the way. But he was present and passionate about sharing his love of golf.
Howard, 56, died of a heart attack in March. Read about how the Yellow Jackets are keeping his memory alive this fall as they take to the tee box.
BREAKFAST LINKS:
- Megan Baltzell is polite when folks mistake her for a softball player. But the Mountain View graduate has her sights set on a bigger diamond.
- Keith Decker had won practically every tournament in Virginia golf—except the Fredericksburg Amateur. That changed with his one-shot victory last weekend.
- The RSL Caroline Orcas "are truly a family." Read about the team's growth over the past few summers.
ON DECK:
- Our "What I did this Summer" series continues with a profile of Shepherd University volleyball player Peyton Lindblad.