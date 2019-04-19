Every once in a while, a story writes itself and you just get out of the way. Such was my fate last week, when the Chancellor girls soccer team played host to Courtland.
The Chargers hadn't beaten their Battlefield District rivals in more than four years, and this was senior Ally Cook's last chance. Cook, a senior defender bound for Division II Wheeling (W.Va.) Jesuit, was playing her final game in a career cut short by right heel surgery.
She looked plenty healthy on a free kick in the 56th minute. Read about Cook's winner and the celebration that followed.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- Carley Romine doesn't throw as hard as her Riverbend teammate Alexa Benson. As evidenced by her effort Thursday, she doesn't have to.
- Riverbend parted ways with Clark Harrell after one mess of a season as varsity football coaching. A search for his replacement is underway.
- Both Virginia and Virginia Tech made impressive March Madness runs. Many of the teams' key actors kept going. Steve DeShazo on success and saying goodbye.