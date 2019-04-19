Courtland at Chancellor girls soccer

Chancellor’s Ally Cook takes the ball downfield against Courtland at Chancellor on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-Star

Every once in a while, a story writes itself and you just get out of the way. Such was my fate last week, when the Chancellor girls soccer team played host to Courtland.

The Chargers hadn't beaten their Battlefield District rivals in more than four years, and this was senior Ally Cook's last chance. Cook, a senior defender bound for Division II Wheeling (W.Va.) Jesuit, was playing her final game in a career cut short by right heel surgery. 

She looked plenty healthy on a free kick in the 56th minute. Read about Cook's winner and the celebration that followed

