By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
GREENSBORO, N.C.—Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im each shot 8-under 62 to share the lead after one round at the Wyndham Championship.
Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner were a stroke back on Thursday behind the leaders in the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Former Wyndham winners Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson joined Jordan Spieth among the nine players at 64.
The co-leaders shot the best rounds of their PGA Tour careers. An, a 27-year-old South Korean seeking his first career victory on tour, closed with birdies on four of his final six holes and a sand save on the par-4 18th.
An had four birdies on the front nine at Sedgefield Country Club.
LPGA TOUR / ROYAL & ANCIENT GOLF CLUB
AIG WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN
MILTON KEYNES, England—Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round
Buhai finished just ahead of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship, was well positioned after a 68.
Playing on her home Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club, Charley Hull delighted fans with a bogey-free 67. Hull, who had food poisoning at last week’s Evian Championship, showed no lingering ill effects.