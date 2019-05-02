By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Rory McIlroy made the most of his game and turned it into a 5-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen after Thursday’s opening round at the Wells Fargo Championship.
McIlroy, a two-time winner at Quail Hollow, twice made birdie when he was out of position off the tee and ran off three straight birdies on the back nine for his lowest start in his 10 appearances at Quail Hollow.
Dahmen holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish a bogey-free round—no small task on a firm, fast course—to match McIlroy.
Patrick Reed was among those at 67, while defending champion Jason Day had a 68.
EUROPEAN TOUR
CHINA OPEN
SHENZHEN, China—Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo began his bid for back-to-back Tour titles by shooting 7-under 65 to share the lead with two other players after the first round.
Four days after winning the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco for his first victory on tour, Campillo made five birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round at the Genzon Golf Club.
David Lipsky, a winner this season at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, and Tapio Pulkkanen also shot 65s.
The trio is a stroke clear of 2015 winner Wu Ashun, another Chinese player in Jin Daxing, and John Catlin.
With Li Haotong a shot further back on 5 under, China has three players in the top seven.