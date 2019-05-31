Massaponax at Mountain View boys soccer

Matthew Goldberg of Massaponax and teammates celebrate his goal that put the Panthers up 1-0 with about four minutes remaining in the game. Mountain View answered back by scoring the equalizer with roughly a minute left sending the game into overtime.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Lightning delays are the bane of sportswriters. Besides making for a tighter deadline, there's the waiting. Last night, the Region 5D championship boys soccer game began at 5:55 p.m. Four hours later, Massaponax was celebrating its first such title since 1999. 

The Panthers nearly had the match sewn up in regular time, but a shocking Mountain View equalizer forced overtime. Check out my story.

