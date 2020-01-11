A Lake of the Woods organization whose volunteers work to keep elderly people in their homes shared grant money it received last year to help others in the Orange County community.
The board of LOWLINC (Lake of the Woods—Living Independently in our Community) checked around to see the best use for $5,000 received in December 2018. The money came from the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation through the Lawrence and Martha McMurty Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Community Health and Wellness Awards.
The organization consulted with the Orange County TRIAD, the LOW Lions Club, LOW Fire and Rescue and LOW Association to get input, said LOWLINC Chairwoman Carolyn Rourke. As a result, the money was used to purchase:
- 12 Guardian Alert 911 monitors, donated to the Orange County TRIAD. The devices work with a home telephone system and can be used by seniors when help is needed.
- Rollator walkers with four wheels and knee scooters, donated to the LOW Lions Club.
- Umbrellas and a bike rack for the new fitness pool at the LOW Association.
- Three bleeding control kits, also for the LOW Association.
- Two carbon monoxide monitors, donated to LOW Fire and Rescue.
- An honorarium for volunteer exercise leader
- Workbooks for sessions on Dementia Friends, sponsored by LOWLINC.
The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation offers two McMurty Awards annually, one for an individual and another to a nonprofit organization.
LOWLINC was founded in 2015 to allow seniors to remain independent and stay in their homes with the services provided by the group. LOWLINC has 99 volunteers—many of them seniors themselves—who perform basic home maintenance, such as changing filters in furnaces and batteries in smoke detectors, clearing snow from steps or moving furniture, hanging photos or doing simple plumbing and electrical repairs.
Volunteers also drive members to local doctors’ appointments, pick up mail, medicine or groceries and pay “friendly visits” in which they spend an hour or two talking, playing cards or watching TV.
LOWLINC currently serves 90 members who pay an annual membership fee of $500 per household or $400 per individual. For more information about the program, contact 855/569-5462 (855/LOWLINC) or email board@lowlinc.org.
