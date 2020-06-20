SPOTSYLVANIA HOSPITAL EARNS SAFETY AWARD

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has received the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing it in the top 10-percent nationally among short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data.

The information was evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. From 2016–2018, hospitals were evaluated on their performance with Medicare patients.

Hospitals that received the excellence award from Healthgrades had patients who were less likely to suffer problems after surgery such as collapsed lungs, hip fractures, bed sores and catheter-related bloodstream infections, according to a press release.

—Cathy Dyson

