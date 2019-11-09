FIND OUT MORE ABOUT MEDICARE BASICS, OPTIONS
Newbrooke Insurance of Warrenton will sponsor an educational presentation on the basics of Medicare on Wednesday from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Fredericksburg branch of the Central Rappahannock Library.
Topics to be covered include eligibility, important dates, coverage, Parts A, B, C and D and supplemental options. There is no cost or RSVP required. The session will be held in the lower-level meeting room of the library, 1201 Caroline St. Those who have special needs can call 703/622-0171 for accommodations. TTY users can call 711/622-8899.
RECEIVE SUICIDE INTERVENTION SKILLS TRAINING
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer a two-day workshop, Nov. 21–22, to give participants the skills and knowledge needed to help prevent suicide.
Applied Suicide Intervention Skills training will help participants recognize the warning signs of suicide, reach out effectively and intervene in a timely manner, according to a press release from RACSB.
Studies show that the ASIST training saved more than 15,000 lives in 2016, and the impacts continue to rise as more people receive the training.
The course will be offered at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. The $30 cost includes lunch; participants must commit to attending both days of training.
More information is available by contacting Michelle Wagaman at 540/374-3337 or mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org. To register, go online to bit.ly/ASISTregistration.
More about ASIST is available at livingworks.net/ASIST.
—Cathy Dyson
