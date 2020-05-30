WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU
The Free Lance–Star wants to show how the outbreak is affecting lives of area residents. If you have recovered from COVID-19 and want to share your story, email Cathy Dyson at cdyson@freelancestar.com. To suggest a “hometown hero” who’s helping others, email Rob Hedelt at rhedelt@freelancestar.com. Make sure to notify the nominee of the nomination and send all relevant contact information. And, to share a funny, uplifting or interesting photo of your life amid quarantine, send it with details to communities@freelancestar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.