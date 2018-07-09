WILLIAMSBURG—Authorities have recovered the body of the pilot of a small helicopter that crashed Sunday into a Virginia apartment building and killed a resident, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.
Investigators are still working to identify the pilot of the Robinson R44, said NTSB Air Safety Investigator Doug Brazy.
The aircraft is registered to a Henry E. Schwarz of Alexandria, according to Federal Aviation Administration Records. A woman who answered the phone at Schwarz’s home said he was not there.
Stafford Regional Airport Manager Ed Wallis confirmed Schwarz leased a hangar and operated out of the airport. He could not provide further details, he said.
There was only one person on the helicopter Sunday afternoon, Brazy said. The helicopter took off from the Williamsburg-Jamestown Airport about a mile from the crash site.
Schwarz’s friend, Ray Jarman, said Monday that Schwarz, the president of the Virginia Helicopter Association, arrived at 1 p.m. Sunday in his R-44 helicopter at the Williamsburg Jamestown Airport.
After the Virginia Helicopter Association meeting, Schwarz departed the airport at 4:26 p.m. in his aircraft.
“While I was there when he flew in,” Jarman said, “I’m 99 percent sure nobody else was on it except him.”
“He loved anything that flew,” Jarman said. “He was just telling me again yesterday he still had this Seawind Seaplane that he had up in his hangar that he was trying to restore back to a flyable condition.”
Schwarz served as the president of the Virginia Helicopter Association for the last five years after he helped found the group in 2006, according to Jarman. The organization comprises about 20 helicopter pilots and enthusiasts.
Investigators are still interviewing witnesses. But some said the engine of the four-seat helicopter sounded “funny” or “unusual” before it crashed into the 10-unit apartment building, setting it on fire, Brazy said.
“I don’t know what happened yesterday after Henry took off,” Jarman said, choking up. “I know he was the type of person that if he had any type of control over that aircraft at all, it wouldn’t have ended up where it did.”
“The thing with helicopters is, helicopters have thousands of rotating, moving parts. Helicopters have everything that moves. It’s got to all work together, and maintenance wise, it all has to be put together for things to work right. We always have a saying, helicopter pilots get nose bleeds over 500 feet. In other words, they don’t like to fly high they want to be able to get on the ground in a hurry.”
Investigators are still trying to find out the flight’s destination. Brazy said they suspect the helicopter was flying for non-commercial purposes, although they’re still going through records.
Virginia State Police said 91-year-old Jean Lonchak Danylko, who lived in the apartment building, also was killed.
State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Danylko’s family is still trying to cope with the loss of a woman known to many as “Grandma Jean.”
Reading from a statement provided by the family, Anaya said Danylko was an avid reader and world traveler who lived alone, still drove and volunteered each week at a local senior center.
Danylko’s family said she had worked as the secretary to Bruce Christensen when he was president of PBS. He and his family still sent Danylko Christmas presidents.
Danylko had one son and a large family of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Generous and thoughtful, Jean was well loved and admired by all who knew her,” Anaya said, reading from the family’s statement.
The Daily Press (Newport News) and the Associated Press contributed to this story.