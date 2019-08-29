Penn State Rutgers Football

Chancellor High School graduate Yetur Gross-Matos (99) was named all-Big Ten at Penn State in 2018.

 Julio Cortez

FBS

East Carolina

Xavier Smith, So. LB (Brooke Point)

Liberty

Remington Green, Jr. LB (King George)

Marshall

Josh Ball, Jr. OL (Stafford)

North Carolina

Jonathan Kim, Fr. K (Massaponax)

Old Dominion

Teagan McDonald, Fr. OL (Massaponax)

Leroy Thomas, r- Fr. OL (Colonial Forge)

Penn State

Devyn Ford, Fr. RB (North Stafford)

Yetus Gross-Matos, Jr. DE (Chancellor)

Will Knutson, So. OL (Fredericksburg/McDonough)

Brandon Smith, Fr. LB (Louisa)

Texas Tech

Zach Adams, r-Jr. OL (Riverbend)

UCF

Landon Woodson, r- Fr. DL (Stafford)

Virginia

Nick Grant, Jr. S (Courtland)

Zack Kindel, Fr. WR (Colonial Forge)

Coen King, r-Fr. DB (Eastern View)

Virginia Tech

Malik Bell, Fr. RB (Louisa)

TyJuan Garbutt, r-Fr.DL (Riverbend)

Louis Mihota, r-Fr. OL (Massaponax)

Ben Skinner, Fr. LB (Riverbend)

West Virginia

Donavan Beaver, Fr. OL (Massaponax)

Lorenzo Dorr, Jr. RB (Riverbend)

FCS

Bucknell

Justis Peppers, So. OL (King George)

Campbell

Zach Roderick, Sr. WR (Fredericksburg/Woodberry Forest)

Citadel

Evan Schickel, Fr. QB (Massaponax)

Columbia

Mitchell Shinskie, So. DL (Colonial Forge)

Delaware

Chase McGowan, Fr. DE (North Stafford)

Hampton

Justin Brown, Sr. DB (Colonial Forge)

Qunton Ragland, r-Fr. OL (Louisa)

Howard

Jordan Aley, Jr. WR (King George)

James Madison

Taurus Carroll, Jr. CB (Fredericksburg/Benedictine)

M.J. Hampton, Jr. S (Stafford)

Devin Ravenel, So. WR (North Stafford)

Kyle Smith, r-Fr. OL (Eastern View)

Semaj Sorhaindo, So. DL (Courtland)

Tony Thurston, r-Fr. DL (Louisa)

Montana

Conlan Beaver, Jr. OL (Massaponax)

Morgan State

Dexter Carr, Fr. OL (Colonial Forge)

J.J. Jones, Fr. TE (North Stafford)

New Hampshire

Benyeal Hill, So. WR (Brooke Point)

Norfolk State

Kareem Burgess, So. TE (Colonial Forge)

Nick Dewitt, r-Fr. RB (Mountain View)

Noah Dewitt, r-Fr. LB (Mountain View)

Justin Toler, So. DB (Stafford)

Sam Houston State

Matt Burrell, Sr. OT (ex-Chancellor)

St. Francis (Pa.)

Jason Brown, So. QB (Chancellor)

E.J. Jenkins, So. WR (Chancellor)

Towson

Jabari Allen, Jr. WR (Courtland)

D’Ago Hunter, So. WR (Eastern View)

Villanova

Trajan Anderson, Jr. LB (Massaponax)

VMI

Noah Delaney-Manuel, Jr. LB (Chancellor)

Ayden Jilson, r-Fr. OL (Colonial Forge)

Liam Kauthen, r-Fr. DB (Colonial Forge)

Rohan Martin, Sr. WR (Colonial Forge)

Connor Riddle, Jr. LB (Colonial Forge)

Josh Sarratt, Fr. DB (Colonial Forge)

Avery Sites, Fr. DE (Eastern View)

Robert Soderholm, So. LS (Mountain View)

Shane Strand, So. OL (Colonial Forge)

William & Mary

Ryan Childress, r-Fr. OL (North Stafford)

Kris Hooper, Sr. K (Orange)

Cam Spangler, r-Fr. DB (Eastern View)

Trey Watkins, So. LB (Massaponax)

DIVISION II

Alderson-Broaddus

Jamil Collison-Cofie, Jr. RB (Mountain View)

Aric Dass, Jr. OL (Mountain View)

Ethan Garwood, Fr. QB (Colonial Forge)

Michael Genalo, Sr. LB (Spotsylvania)

Zeke Hand, Jr. DL (Colonial Forge)

Raquan Jones, Fr. RB (Louisa)

Terry Saddler, Fr. OL (Spotsylvania)

Travon Tyler, Fr. WR (Spotsylvania)

Chris Washington, Fr. WR (Orange)

Job Whalen, So. RB (Louisa)

Frostburg State

Wade Olson, Sr. OL (James Monroe)

Gannon

Zevin Holley, Sr. RB (Stafford)

Nigel Reddick, r-Fr. LB (Colonial Forge)

Glenville State

Desmond Brock, Jr. OL (Eastern View)

Deon Hill, Jr. DL (Orange)

De’Angelo Hunt, r-Fr. RB (Orange)

Virginia State

George Cheetham, So. RB (Courtland)

Deion Harris, Sr. DL (North Stafford)

Stephen Harris, Sr. DL (Stafford)

Anthony Ray, Sr. DL (Colonial Forge)

Zach Wilcox, Jr. OL (Massaponax)

Virginia-Wise

Daquan Battle, So. DB (Spotsylvania)

Mark Carter, Fr. WR (Louisa)

Daron Colbert , Fr. DB (Culpeper)

Garrett Cropp So. QB (Stafford)

A.J. Felton, Jr. DB (ex-James Monroe)

Matt Felton, Jr. WR (James Monroe)

Jamal Fisher, So. WR (Brooke Point)

Bryce Harty, Sr. DT (Eastern View)

Capone Hoffman, Fr. DB (Culpeper)

Logan Jenkins, So. DB (Eastern View)

Bramon Lane, Fr. DT (North Stafford)

Eli Marks, Jr. WR (Culpeper)

J.J. McNeill III, Fr. WR (Washington & Lee)

Chris Pritchett, Jr. WR (Riverbend)

Noah Proctor, Fr. DB (Eastern View)

Sean Smith, Fr. DB (Stafford)

Jayson Waters, So. OL (Stafford)

West Liberty

Maceo Christmas, r-Fr. LB (Riverbend)

West Virginia State

Gerald Anderson, So. DB (North Stafford)

Christian Thompson, Fr. DB (Brooke Point)

West Virginia Wesleyan

Dylan Major, r- Fr. LS (James Monroe)

Tyler Thomas, Sr. OL (Riverbend)

C.J. Washington,r- So. WR (Chancellor)

Cary Young, r-Fr. DL (James Monroe)

DIVISION III

Apprentice

Damon Jackson, Fr.DB (Brooke Point)

Tate Newman, Fr. LB (King George)

Nick Pierce, So. TE (Brooke Point)

Russ Pierce, So. DL (Brooke Point)

Robert Streightiff, Fr. OL (Culpeper)

Averett

Troy Goodrick, So. LS (Chancellor)

Nazier McDonald, Fr. LB (Culpeper)

Wesley Parker, So. TE (North Stafford)

Tholoi Selli, Jr. LB (Massaponax)

Bridgewater

Malcolm Anderson, Fr. QB (Mountain View)

Luke Barnum, Sr. CB (King George)

De’Sean Davis, So. DE (Colonial Forge)

Daryl Fitzgerald, So. OL (Culpeper)

Bryant Graham, Fr .LB (Mountain View)

Robert Guinn, Fr. DT (Louisa)

Thomas Henley, So. K (Louisa)

Matt Lowry, Fr. QB (Eastern View)

Adano Murray, Jr. WR (James Monroe)

Ronald Robinson Jr., Fr. WR (Mountain View)

Zachary Rock, Fr. RB (Massaponax)

Jashaad Santiago-Boatwright, Fr. DB (Mountain View) Jay Scroggins, Sr. QB (James Monroe)

Christian Sherman, Jr. WR (Riverbend)

Brandon Waller, So. LB (Spotsylvania)

Tyrone Warren. So. CB (Orange)

Carleton (Minn.)

Thomas Chown, Fr. TE (Colonial Forge)

Catholic

Trey Carson, Jr. WR (Massaponax)

Ross Lewis, Fr. LB (King George)

Bryan Melara, So. RB (Riverbend)

Christopher Newport

Brock Carnes, Jr. QB (Brooke Point)

Carson Cooke, Fr. OL (Mountain View)

Jake Dillon, So. DL (Colonial Forge)

Aaron Henson, Fr. DB (Easterm View)

Brandon Johnson, So. WR (Chancellor)

Twan Johnson, Fr. WR (FCS)

Drew Knott So. OL (King George)

Tiavante McLaughlin, So. DB (Brooke Point)

Kenneth Sherrod, Fr. .DB (Mountain View)

Emory & Henry

Brian Comploier, Fr. DB (Louisa)

Daniel Flowe, Jr. DB (Massaponax)

Ben Morley, So. QB (Massaponax)

Ferrum

Kalai Beckford, So. DE (Mountain View)

Zach Bullard, Sr. DE (Culpeper)

Jacob Muse, Fr. OL (Courtland)

Michael Roman, So. DL (Brooke Point)

Gettysburg

Daniel Tate, Fr. OL (FCS)

Hampden-Sydney

Cody Howard, So. DB (Eastern View)

Justin Pollard, Jr. RB (Eastern View)

Eddie Russell, Jr. WR (Eastern View)

Garrett Robinson, So. OL (Eastern View)

Juniata (Pa.)

Brandon Froschaeur, Fr. LB (Louisa)

Eddie Russell, Jr. WR (Eastern View)

Merchant Marine Academy

Robert Grzymkowski, Sr. DL (Mountain View)

N.C. Wesleyan

Enrique Romero-Baker, Fr. DB (Caroline)

Randolph-Macon

Jacob Ashwell, So. LB (Eastern View)

Brent Campbell, So. OL (Colonial Forge)

K.J. Conaway, So. DT (James Monroe)

A.J. Johnson, So. RB (James Monroe)

Brandon Woolridge, Fr. (James Monroe)

Shenandoah

Malakhi Basquez, Fr. DB (Brooke Point)

Jahquan Collins, So. LB (Massaponax)

Jayce Hall, Fr. WR (Courtland)

Garrett Heflin, Fr. .WR (Stafford)

T.J. Heflin, Sr. DB (Spotsylvania)

Aaron Johnson, Fr. S (FCS)

Isaiah Nichols, Fr. CB (Louisa)

Matthew Redcay, Fr. LB (King George)

Jordan Rice, So. DT (Riverbend)

Cameron Schaub, Fr. WR (FCS)

Mario Wisdom, Sr. RB (Chancellor)

Cannon Zylonis, Fr.LB (FCS)

Southern Virginia

Alex Laplante, Jr. FB (Chancellor)

Washington & Lee

Alex Heap, Jr. TE (Brooke Point)

NAIA

Bluefield

Logan Hinnant. Jr. LB (Riverbend)

Jake Mendoza, Fr. K (Brooke Point)

Josh Wright, r-Fr. OL (Courtland)

Source: School websites

