FBS
East Carolina
Xavier Smith, So. LB (Brooke Point)
Liberty
Remington Green, Jr. LB (King George)
Marshall
Josh Ball, Jr. OL (Stafford)
North Carolina
Jonathan Kim, Fr. K (Massaponax)
Old Dominion
Teagan McDonald, Fr. OL (Massaponax)
Leroy Thomas, r- Fr. OL (Colonial Forge)
Penn State
Devyn Ford, Fr. RB (North Stafford)
Yetus Gross-Matos, Jr. DE (Chancellor)
Will Knutson, So. OL (Fredericksburg/McDonough)
Brandon Smith, Fr. LB (Louisa)
Texas Tech
Zach Adams, r-Jr. OL (Riverbend)
UCF
Landon Woodson, r- Fr. DL (Stafford)
Virginia
Nick Grant, Jr. S (Courtland)
Zack Kindel, Fr. WR (Colonial Forge)
Coen King, r-Fr. DB (Eastern View)
Virginia Tech
Malik Bell, Fr. RB (Louisa)
TyJuan Garbutt, r-Fr.DL (Riverbend)
Louis Mihota, r-Fr. OL (Massaponax)
Ben Skinner, Fr. LB (Riverbend)
West Virginia
Donavan Beaver, Fr. OL (Massaponax)
Lorenzo Dorr, Jr. RB (Riverbend)
FCS
Bucknell
Justis Peppers, So. OL (King George)
Campbell
Zach Roderick, Sr. WR (Fredericksburg/Woodberry Forest)
Citadel
Evan Schickel, Fr. QB (Massaponax)
Columbia
Mitchell Shinskie, So. DL (Colonial Forge)
Delaware
Chase McGowan, Fr. DE (North Stafford)
Hampton
Justin Brown, Sr. DB (Colonial Forge)
Qunton Ragland, r-Fr. OL (Louisa)
Howard
Jordan Aley, Jr. WR (King George)
James Madison
Taurus Carroll, Jr. CB (Fredericksburg/Benedictine)
M.J. Hampton, Jr. S (Stafford)
Devin Ravenel, So. WR (North Stafford)
Kyle Smith, r-Fr. OL (Eastern View)
Semaj Sorhaindo, So. DL (Courtland)
Tony Thurston, r-Fr. DL (Louisa)
Montana
Conlan Beaver, Jr. OL (Massaponax)
Morgan State
Dexter Carr, Fr. OL (Colonial Forge)
J.J. Jones, Fr. TE (North Stafford)
New Hampshire
Benyeal Hill, So. WR (Brooke Point)
Norfolk State
Kareem Burgess, So. TE (Colonial Forge)
Nick Dewitt, r-Fr. RB (Mountain View)
Noah Dewitt, r-Fr. LB (Mountain View)
Justin Toler, So. DB (Stafford)
Sam Houston State
Matt Burrell, Sr. OT (ex-Chancellor)
St. Francis (Pa.)
Jason Brown, So. QB (Chancellor)
E.J. Jenkins, So. WR (Chancellor)
Towson
Jabari Allen, Jr. WR (Courtland)
D’Ago Hunter, So. WR (Eastern View)
Villanova
Trajan Anderson, Jr. LB (Massaponax)
VMI
Noah Delaney-Manuel, Jr. LB (Chancellor)
Ayden Jilson, r-Fr. OL (Colonial Forge)
Liam Kauthen, r-Fr. DB (Colonial Forge)
Rohan Martin, Sr. WR (Colonial Forge)
Connor Riddle, Jr. LB (Colonial Forge)
Josh Sarratt, Fr. DB (Colonial Forge)
Avery Sites, Fr. DE (Eastern View)
Robert Soderholm, So. LS (Mountain View)
Shane Strand, So. OL (Colonial Forge)
William & Mary
Ryan Childress, r-Fr. OL (North Stafford)
Kris Hooper, Sr. K (Orange)
Cam Spangler, r-Fr. DB (Eastern View)
Trey Watkins, So. LB (Massaponax)
DIVISION II
Alderson-Broaddus
Jamil Collison-Cofie, Jr. RB (Mountain View)
Aric Dass, Jr. OL (Mountain View)
Ethan Garwood, Fr. QB (Colonial Forge)
Michael Genalo, Sr. LB (Spotsylvania)
Zeke Hand, Jr. DL (Colonial Forge)
Raquan Jones, Fr. RB (Louisa)
Terry Saddler, Fr. OL (Spotsylvania)
Travon Tyler, Fr. WR (Spotsylvania)
Chris Washington, Fr. WR (Orange)
Job Whalen, So. RB (Louisa)
Frostburg State
Wade Olson, Sr. OL (James Monroe)
Gannon
Zevin Holley, Sr. RB (Stafford)
Nigel Reddick, r-Fr. LB (Colonial Forge)
Glenville State
Desmond Brock, Jr. OL (Eastern View)
Deon Hill, Jr. DL (Orange)
De’Angelo Hunt, r-Fr. RB (Orange)
Virginia State
George Cheetham, So. RB (Courtland)
Deion Harris, Sr. DL (North Stafford)
Stephen Harris, Sr. DL (Stafford)
Anthony Ray, Sr. DL (Colonial Forge)
Zach Wilcox, Jr. OL (Massaponax)
Virginia-Wise
Daquan Battle, So. DB (Spotsylvania)
Mark Carter, Fr. WR (Louisa)
Daron Colbert , Fr. DB (Culpeper)
Garrett Cropp So. QB (Stafford)
A.J. Felton, Jr. DB (ex-James Monroe)
Matt Felton, Jr. WR (James Monroe)
Jamal Fisher, So. WR (Brooke Point)
Bryce Harty, Sr. DT (Eastern View)
Capone Hoffman, Fr. DB (Culpeper)
Logan Jenkins, So. DB (Eastern View)
Bramon Lane, Fr. DT (North Stafford)
Eli Marks, Jr. WR (Culpeper)
J.J. McNeill III, Fr. WR (Washington & Lee)
Chris Pritchett, Jr. WR (Riverbend)
Noah Proctor, Fr. DB (Eastern View)
Sean Smith, Fr. DB (Stafford)
Jayson Waters, So. OL (Stafford)
West Liberty
Maceo Christmas, r-Fr. LB (Riverbend)
West Virginia State
Gerald Anderson, So. DB (North Stafford)
Christian Thompson, Fr. DB (Brooke Point)
West Virginia Wesleyan
Dylan Major, r- Fr. LS (James Monroe)
Tyler Thomas, Sr. OL (Riverbend)
C.J. Washington,r- So. WR (Chancellor)
Cary Young, r-Fr. DL (James Monroe)
DIVISION III
Apprentice
Damon Jackson, Fr.DB (Brooke Point)
Tate Newman, Fr. LB (King George)
Nick Pierce, So. TE (Brooke Point)
Russ Pierce, So. DL (Brooke Point)
Robert Streightiff, Fr. OL (Culpeper)
Averett
Troy Goodrick, So. LS (Chancellor)
Nazier McDonald, Fr. LB (Culpeper)
Wesley Parker, So. TE (North Stafford)
Tholoi Selli, Jr. LB (Massaponax)
Bridgewater
Malcolm Anderson, Fr. QB (Mountain View)
Luke Barnum, Sr. CB (King George)
De’Sean Davis, So. DE (Colonial Forge)
Daryl Fitzgerald, So. OL (Culpeper)
Bryant Graham, Fr .LB (Mountain View)
Robert Guinn, Fr. DT (Louisa)
Thomas Henley, So. K (Louisa)
Matt Lowry, Fr. QB (Eastern View)
Adano Murray, Jr. WR (James Monroe)
Ronald Robinson Jr., Fr. WR (Mountain View)
Zachary Rock, Fr. RB (Massaponax)
Jashaad Santiago-Boatwright, Fr. DB (Mountain View) Jay Scroggins, Sr. QB (James Monroe)
Christian Sherman, Jr. WR (Riverbend)
Brandon Waller, So. LB (Spotsylvania)
Tyrone Warren. So. CB (Orange)
Carleton (Minn.)
Thomas Chown, Fr. TE (Colonial Forge)
Catholic
Trey Carson, Jr. WR (Massaponax)
Ross Lewis, Fr. LB (King George)
Bryan Melara, So. RB (Riverbend)
Christopher Newport
Brock Carnes, Jr. QB (Brooke Point)
Carson Cooke, Fr. OL (Mountain View)
Jake Dillon, So. DL (Colonial Forge)
Aaron Henson, Fr. DB (Easterm View)
Brandon Johnson, So. WR (Chancellor)
Twan Johnson, Fr. WR (FCS)
Drew Knott So. OL (King George)
Tiavante McLaughlin, So. DB (Brooke Point)
Kenneth Sherrod, Fr. .DB (Mountain View)
Emory & Henry
Brian Comploier, Fr. DB (Louisa)
Daniel Flowe, Jr. DB (Massaponax)
Ben Morley, So. QB (Massaponax)
Ferrum
Kalai Beckford, So. DE (Mountain View)
Zach Bullard, Sr. DE (Culpeper)
Jacob Muse, Fr. OL (Courtland)
Michael Roman, So. DL (Brooke Point)
Gettysburg
Daniel Tate, Fr. OL (FCS)
Hampden-Sydney
Cody Howard, So. DB (Eastern View)
Justin Pollard, Jr. RB (Eastern View)
Eddie Russell, Jr. WR (Eastern View)
Garrett Robinson, So. OL (Eastern View)
Juniata (Pa.)
Brandon Froschaeur, Fr. LB (Louisa)
Eddie Russell, Jr. WR (Eastern View)
Merchant Marine Academy
Robert Grzymkowski, Sr. DL (Mountain View)
N.C. Wesleyan
Enrique Romero-Baker, Fr. DB (Caroline)
Randolph-Macon
Jacob Ashwell, So. LB (Eastern View)
Brent Campbell, So. OL (Colonial Forge)
K.J. Conaway, So. DT (James Monroe)
A.J. Johnson, So. RB (James Monroe)
Brandon Woolridge, Fr. (James Monroe)
Shenandoah
Malakhi Basquez, Fr. DB (Brooke Point)
Jahquan Collins, So. LB (Massaponax)
Jayce Hall, Fr. WR (Courtland)
Garrett Heflin, Fr. .WR (Stafford)
T.J. Heflin, Sr. DB (Spotsylvania)
Aaron Johnson, Fr. S (FCS)
Isaiah Nichols, Fr. CB (Louisa)
Matthew Redcay, Fr. LB (King George)
Jordan Rice, So. DT (Riverbend)
Cameron Schaub, Fr. WR (FCS)
Mario Wisdom, Sr. RB (Chancellor)
Cannon Zylonis, Fr.LB (FCS)
Southern Virginia
Alex Laplante, Jr. FB (Chancellor)
Washington & Lee
Alex Heap, Jr. TE (Brooke Point)
NAIA
Bluefield
Logan Hinnant. Jr. LB (Riverbend)
Jake Mendoza, Fr. K (Brooke Point)
Josh Wright, r-Fr. OL (Courtland)
Source: School websites
