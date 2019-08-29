Eastern View athletic director Mark Settle is as busy as anyone would be in his position, handling the myriad day-to-day activities that fall into the lap of an AD. But even after 11 steady years as the only AD the Cyclones’ athletic program has ever known, Settle readily admits that he can’t do everything.
That’s where Sharon White comes in.
White has spent decades working for Culpeper County Public Schools, first as a bus driver aide and now as a facility service associate. She transitioned into the latter role when Eastern View opened its doors in 2008.
As familiar a face inside the school’s walls as she is on its athletic fields, White does a little bit of everything for Settle, Eastern View’s faculty and staff and, most importantly, its students.
“She’s the one person I can count on above all others,” Settle said of White. “She’s the first person here at 6 o’clock every morning to open the building for us, then she’s doing laundry to take care of the dirty uniforms from the previous day’s sporting events. After that, she’s getting team meals coordinated and ready in advance of that day’s events and taking care of dinner for the faculty and staff that will be here late that night. She is just tireless and absolutely dedicated to our school and our programs.”
In addition to the laundry and meal prep, White organizes and lays out the football team’s uniforms on game days. She also sets up gameday tailgates for Cyclone students, parents and fans, as well as doing her fair share of ticket-taking at the entrance gates.
“It’s a pleasure working for Mr. Settle and this school,” White said with a smile. “I try to be there whenever he needs something, as well as when the faculty or staff needs something, which I take great pride in.”
White said the most gratifying part of her job is the respect and acknowledgement she gets from Eastern View’s student-athletes.
“We have great kids here,” White said. “They are polite and respectful, and they remember your name. To be going about my daily routine and have them come up to me and say ‘Hi, Miss White’ or ‘Hi, Miss Sharon,’ it just makes you feel good about what you do.”
OFFENSE
Till Butler takes over at quarterback in Eastern View’s spread option attack. The senior doesn’t lack for a throwing arm, as he’s an all-state catcher for the Cyclones’ baseball team. Sophomore Raq Lawson and junior Ronta Robinson will share carries. Seniors Blake Leake, Alex Spangler and Chance Graves return to anchor the receiving corps. Eastern View also returns senior all-region picks Ricky Robinson (6-2, 280) and Jason Southern (6–1, 270) on the offensive line, along with junior Elijah Hoskin (6–3, 285). Freshman Brayden Walker and junior Nate Newton round out things in the trenches.
Defense
Eastern View should be strong up the middle, as both Hoskin and senior all-district performer Jordon Dodson are back at tackle. Seniors Zyair King and C.J. Taylor and sophomore Caden Huseby will rotate at the ends. Senior all-region pick Drew Shurina returns to lead the linebacking corps. All-state selections Leake and Graves return in the secondary, along with all-district honoree Spangler. Logan and seniors Marshall Addo and Dylan White will also see snaps for Eastern View.
Special Teams
All-state kicker Garrett Hutchinson connected on five field goals in 2018, including a school-record 42-yarder. He’ll handle the punting duties as well. Hatfield has a bevy of options to replace graduated all-state return man Keyshawn Butler, who ran back five kicks or punts for scores last year.
The Bottom Line
Eastern View lost some of the most talented players in the program’s history: Matt Lowry, Tré Holmes, Adam Lillard, Avery Sites, Parris Owen and Zach Brown were all-state performers who will be difficult to replace. However, the Cyclones return a core of experienced performers and will get reinforcements from a 2018 district champion junior varsity squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.