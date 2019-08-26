After two years in the Massaponax football program, a talented group of juniors is aiming to make its mark with one of the Fredericksburg area’s traditional powers.
Quarterback Luke Morley, slot back Jacob Romero and fullback/linebacker Elijah Christopher all will see increased responsibilities this upcoming season, which begins with a home game against Chancellor on Friday.
If their strength gains in the offseason are any indication, each one is ready for the added workload.
Morley is a sturdy 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds with breakaway speed. Romero has added 30 pounds of muscle since he weighed in at 130 pounds as a freshman and he’s actually gotten faster. Christopher has added muscle as well as he looks to take on a bigger role in the running game with senior fullback Joshua Hale nursing a leg injury to start the season.
The trio, along with others, will make the Panthers’ triple option offense as unpredictable as ever as they enter the season ranked No. 3 in The Free Lance Star’s preseason power poll.
“I think we’ve all gotten bigger,” Romero said. “It doesn’t matter what position you’re going to play. Slot backs are going to have the same job as linemen and the quarterback is going to have to block for the running backs going down the field. So I think all of us getting big is going to help.”
The Panthers’ key offensive weapons have some experience under their belt as they all contributed to an 11–2 season in 2018.
Morley started two playoff games as Evan Schickel nursed injuries down the stretch. Morley finished the season with 372 rushing yards, including a 72-yard sprint, and five touchdowns. He rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and passed for a 41-yard score in a Region 5D opening round playoff win over Albemarle.
Morley said he has a better grasp of the offense than a year ago.
“I’ve gotten it down pretty well,” he said. “My coaches and my teammates help me out and I’m going to get better throughout the whole season.”
Morley rushed for 117 yards on the ground in a second-round playoff victory over Brooke Point before his season ended with a concussion in that contest.
He didn’t play in the Panthers’ 46-21 season-ending loss to North Stafford in the region title game and Schickel was in and out because of injury.
Panthers head coach Eric Ludden is eager to see how his team bounces back. He’s also looking forward to evaluating if Morley’s offseason work and study habits translate to the field.
“I think I can always judge a player’s ability to be a student of the game by the questions they ask,” Ludden said. “He usually asks good questions. So I think he’s taking the thought process a little bit further than just executing the plays. That’s always good.”
Morley’s development will be a key factor as leading returning rusher Hale could miss significant time at the start of the season.
Hale rushed for 1,190 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago. Christopher served as his backup and finished with 579 yards and two scores. Christopher also figures to make an impact on defense as he’s been moved from outside linebacker to inside this season. He was second-team all-Commonwealth District on defense last fall.
“He did really well outside,” Ludden said. “But he hasn’t missed a beat in there.”
Romero rushed for 366 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. He said his increased weight should help him block linebackers more effectively. He said it’ll also allow him to spring others for chunks of yards and make him tougher to bring down as a ball-carrier.
With the graduation of Division I linemen Donavan Beaver and Teagan McDonald to West Virginia and Old Dominion, respectively, it’ll be imperative for the skill position players to aid the offensive line.
“I feel like that’s going to be a big part,” Romero said of the skill players’ contributions. “I feel like we all have that chemistry. We lost two big people on our line but I still have respect and confidence in all our linemen that they’ll do the same job as [Beaver and McDonald] like they never left.”