When the Colonial Forge track and field program was in a bind in February, former head coach Harry Booth stepped in and directed the Eagles the remainder of the 2019 season.
The Eagles turned to Booth again at the conclusion of the outdoor campaign in June.
Colonial Forge athletic director Jeff Berry and the school’s hiring committee was seeking intel on Van Green, who joined Booth’s staff in the spring after his wife was relocated to the Stafford County region from Tennessee because of her job.
Booth gave Green a glowing recommendation and earlier this week, he was appointed as head coach of the Eagles’ cross country and track and field programs.
“Harry is very cautious about whom he brings into the program and he had a great feeling about him,” Berry said. “He coached with us in the spring and Harry just raved about how good he was with the kids and his knowledge of the sport. He’s great at building relationships with the kids which is paramount, along with his work ethic. And he’s just a good human being.”
Berry said other Colonial Forge assistants spoke highly of Green, as well. Green operated a private track and field program in Tennessee.
He’s the Eagles’ first full-time track coach since Booth initially stepped down at the end of the 2018 season.
The Eagles hired Delvin Jackson as the interim head coach. In February, Jackson was arrested and charged with three counts of soliciting prostitution from a boy under age 16. More charges have since been added.
Booth came out of retirement to help the Eagles complete the indoor and outdoor seasons. The Eagles swept boys and girls Commonwealth District and Region 6B championships under Booth’s leadership in the spring.
Now that the Eagles have filled their cross country and track and field vacancy they’ll focus fully on the search for a wrestling head coach. Former Mark Fontana didn’t have his contract renewed by the school after two seasons.
Berry said the Eagles are still collecting applicants and haven’t begun the interview process. They hope to have a replacement for Fontana before the school year starts next month.
LION ONE TO WATCH
Louisa rising senior wide receiver Noah Robinson has been named to the Blue-Grey football All-American Game watch list.
Robinson orally committed to Old Dominion in the spring. As a junior Robinson (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was a first-team all-Jefferson District punt returner and a second-team all-district choice at wide receiver.
TRIBE OFFERS BARNWELL
Spotsylvania rising freshman Mathias Barnwell hasn’t played a down of varsity football. But that isn’t stopping Division I programs from extending a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect.
William & Mary recently became the second school to offer Barnwell a full ride. The Tribe joins Liberty, which offered Barnwell last month.
Barnwell is currently slated to be a tight end with the Knights but may develop into an offensive or defensive line prospect in the future.
JACKETS’ GAME MOVED
Another football season-opening contest has been added to the Fredericksburg area slate for Thursday, Aug. 29. James Monroe has moved its home contest with Stafford from Friday to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Maury stadium.
Also on that Thursday night, King George is hosting Orange, Riverbend visits Patriot, Colonial Forge visits Grassfield and North Stafford hosts Potomac.
JM TO HOST CLINIC
James Monroe High is one of 11 sites this summer where coaches and officials are gathering for football rules clinics. The JM clinic will take place July 29 at 6:30 p.m. The Virginia High School League is conducting the clinics in person this year rather than online because of significant rules changes. All electronic clock operators are required to attend a clinic.
DETORE FALLS IN MATCH PLAY AT VSGA AMATEUR
Rising Spotsylvania High School senior Rachel Detore lost 3 and 1 to Springfield’s Melanie Walker Wednesday in the first round of match play at the Virginia State Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship.
Detore had earned the 10th seed in match play after shooting rounds of 75 and 74 at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach.